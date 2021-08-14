BIBL) exceeds $ 250 million in assets under management as performance beats benchmark S&P 500

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021/ The biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE: BIBL) broke the $ 250 million mark in assets under management on July 2, 2021 as performance continues to outperform the S&P 500 benchmark despite the absence exposure to high-flying “FAANG stocks”, referring to the mega-cap the tech giants frequently mentioned in the news. Since the start of the year, BIBL’s assets under management have already increased by 55.2% (as of 07/02/2021).

Since its creation on October 30e, 2017 as of June 30, 2021, the Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE: BIBL) generated annualized returns of 17.44% on the market price and 17.40% on the net asset value (net asset value), relative to its S&P 500 benchmark return of 17.21% over the same period. The full table of standardized returns at the end of the most recent quarter is shown below.

“The fact that a Bible-picked US large-cap fund keeps pace with the S&P 500, despite having no exposure to FAANG stocks, is a testament to the biblically responsible investment industry,” said the CEO of Inspire, Robert Netzly. “With the plethora of academic research and the performance of BIBL, Wall Street can no longer ignore what the Lord is doing in the financial industry.”

PERFORMANCE AT END OF Most Recent Quarter (6/30/21) (Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data from Bloomberg and ETF Logic.) 3M 6 million 1 year 3 YEARS YTD Since inception

(31/10 / 17-6 / 30/21) Inspire 100 ETF – NAV1 10.06% 17.69% 42.35% 19.02% 16.79% 17.40% Inspire 100 ETF – Market Price2 10.15% 17.49% 42.48% 18.99% 17.12% 17.44% S&P 500 TR Index 8.55% 15.25% 40.79% 18.67% 15.25% 17.21%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data cited here represents past performance. Actual performance may be lower or higher than the performance data cited above. The return on investments and the value of capital fluctuate, so shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data up to the end of the most recent month, www.inspireetf.com. The S&P 500 is a stock market index made up of 500 major companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

1Inspire funds are bought and sold at market prices (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed by the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

2Market price returns are based on the official closing price of the stock exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET, when net asset value is normally determined for most Inspire funds, and do not represent returns that you would receive if you traded shares at other times. .

About BIBL

The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE: BIBL) is designed to be a core holding for growth-oriented portfolios by providing access to one hundred of America’s most inspiring and Bible-aligned large-cap companies, as measured by the Inspire Impact Score Methodology, Inspire’s revolutionary faith-based ESG (environment, social and governance)3 rating system that measures a company’s positive impact on the world.

BIBL has a weighted market cap with a net expense of 0.35%, which is contractually reduced by Inspire from the gross expense of 0.57% to keep fees for investors at a minimum until March 31, 2022, date on which the fee waiver can be renewed. .

For more information on the Inspire 100 ETF, visit http://www.inspireetf.com/bibl.

About Inspire Invest

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible and faith-based ESG investments and the creator of the globally recognized Inspire impact score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments with the principles of biblically responsible investing (BRI).

Inspire is recognized in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing US Private Companies and the Financial Times “Fastest Growing Companies in the United States 2021”. Inspire’s discretionary assets under management (AUM) have grown another 29% so far this year, bringing total assets to $ 1.69 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its own corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the world through its Give50 program. More recently, Inspire adopted a village in the coffee-producing mountains of Guatemala to completely transform the lives of those who live in this impoverished village. Thanks to investors, advisers and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church, a drinking water well and improved educational facilities. Next on the list is a fully functioning medical clinic, child sponsorships, and Bible distribution. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com/to learn more about Inspire’s biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

3Environmental criteria take into account the performance of a company as guardian of nature. Social Criteria examines how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and the communities in which it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive compensation, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights.

Investment advisory services offered by CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

Important risk information: Inspire, the advisor, provides the index to follow for the Inspire funds. Indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data regarding major business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire impact scores to a business. The stocks with the highest Inspire impact scores are included in the indices and are weighted equally. Since the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that the investment management strategy will not produce the expected results.

Securities in the Index or the Fund’s portfolio may underperform general stock markets or other asset classes. The Fund may concentrate its investments in securities of a particular sector to the extent that the index does so. This may cause the Fund’s NAV to fluctuate more than that of a Fund that does not focus on a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund to fluctuate.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Advisor will not sell shares of an equity security due to the current or expected underperformance of any security, industry or sector, unless that such security is removed from the Index or that the sale of shares of that security is otherwise required. during an index rebalancing as discussed in the index methodology. A tracking error may occur due to an imperfect correlation between the Fund’s holdings of the securities in the portfolio and those of the Index. The Fund’s use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in it holding fewer securities than the Index. To the extent that the Fund’s assets are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of the funds. For a prospectus containing this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireinvesting.com. Read it carefully. Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., A member of FINRA / SIPC.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

