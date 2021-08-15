Precious metals stocks hit new lows in 52 weeks: an analysis of the price chart





Silver and gold coins.

getty

A quick glance at the new list of 52-week lows this week shows a surprising number of gold and silver stocks. Well, that might not be all that surprising considering the price drop for the underlying metals. Gold briefly traded below 1700, down from the 1900 high in June. Silver hit 23, down from 30 in February. New York Stock Exchange-listed precious metals mining companies that have hit or hit 52-week lows include Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Couer Mining, Harmony Gold Mining and Pan American Silver, among others. Are these now stocks in the sector or are there more declines to come? Let’s look at the price tables. First, the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund which follows the price of the yellow metal: SPDR Gold Share Weekly Price Chart, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The price of gold peaked last summer above 1900, as this ETF chart shows. It fell to a low below 1,500 in March of this year. Since then, this market has rallied in the early summer and sold again to almost retest the 1,500 lows. Known by many as an inflation hedge, gold currently appears to be showing less. worry about inflation. The weekly silver price chart looks like this: Table of weekly silver prices, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

That’s a dramatic upward move from the March 2020 pandemic low near 11 to a high of 29 by February 2021. The Silvers are back to just under 22 now a higher level, up now than a year ago, the lowest in August. Here are some of the sector stocks that fell further and deeper than expected: Companias de Minas Buenaventura weekly price table, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

Buenaventura Mining Company is lower here than it was last August. You can see how the big change from the March 2020 level failed to bring the stock to higher highs than the 2019 highs. Thus, the price of this miner deviates negatively from the price of the metal under. -jacent, gold. Couer Mining weekly price chart, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

February 2021’s short squeeze on silver is clearly visible on Couer Mining’s weekly price chart. From that high of 12.50, the stock fell back to 6.50 before rebounding slightly. This is the low from last August, so the minor reverses that previous 52-week low. Harmony Gold Mining Weekly Price Chart, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

Harmony Gold Mine at 3.57 came back below last August price. This new 52-week low comes after the stock climbed to around 7.50 before running out of steam last summer. Now trading at book value with an ap / e below 10, it is likely to start showing on the screens of value-oriented investors. Pan American Silver Weekly Price Table, 8 14 21.

stockcharts.com

The mining company listed on the NYSE Pan American money hit a brand new 52-week low this week at 26.51 after peaking in June 2020 at around 40. Despite the recent sell-off, investors who bought the stock at the March 2020 low of 12 remain healthy shape with better than double the price. No investment advice. Do your own research and always consult a registered investment advisor before making a decision.

