SPACS has exploded in the United States, can they get big in Asia?

A Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) has actually been around for many years, but it’s only recently, particularly in 2020, that it has become the newest craze on Wall Street. While the unprecedented growth of SPAC has been mainly concentrated in the United States, an increasing number of Asia based sponsors support PSPCs which have broader implications for the US economy and this growing new ecosystem.

Over $ 115.6 billion has been raised via more than 400 PSPC companies in 2021, mostly on Wall Street where PSPCs make up two-thirds of the total (IPO), although activity has slowed as regulatory and valuation concerns have increased. In contrast, a total of $ 1.18 billion was raised in 2021 via six SPACs by emerging market issuers, including two each in Israel and China. This is only a fraction of the $ 96.3 billion raised through traditional emerging market IPOs, based on data from Refinitiv.

Why invest in a PSPC?

So why are PSPCs so popular? In short, it is a question of time and cost. Private companies and / or start-ups seeking to raise capital can do so in a streamlined process, SPACs generally have two years from the date of their IPO to complete a merger. So why court investment banks and potential investors for months or years looking for an IPO, when you can engage with a SPAC and become a publicly traded company under the? OK ?

Due to the reduced cost of IPO through PSPCs, many newer companies are empowered to trade faster on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or New York Stock Exchange and immediately tap the capital markets for future growth. As a result, it’s no surprise that the number of publicly traded companies in the United States increased for the first time in 20 years in 2020, with the help of a growing number of PSPCs.

The second main benefit for start-ups to go public through PSPCs is the exceptional knowledge transfer and mentorship achieved. After-sales services are generally opaque to the public, but they are an essential part of a company’s strategy for acquiring a high-growth business.

Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Like all IPOs, companies that go public through a PSPC are still very much committed to betting on the future. However, as the market has learned, some businesses can fail and investors may need to get back to the drawing board before making another investment decision. This price action also tells us that investors need to do their due diligence and not rush into a PSPC deal. In addition, regulation and oversight of after-sales service is needed as this industry grows to ensure transparency. Another important element is to ensure that the sponsor engages personal capital in the business in order to have the skin in the game. These actions help to minimize the risks and to ensure that the projections of the company are accurate and give investors a greater sense of confidence. Finally, price discovery should be more detailed and transparent. This will give investors a better understanding of how the deal is structured and the factors that contributed to the pricing.

In terms of the global landscape, the rise of PSPC allows foreign companies to register and thereby contribute to the United States market and economy. The boom in PSPC strengthens New York’s leading position as the world’s preeminent financial center. The hundreds of successful SPAC listings are the envy of the London, Hong Kong or Singapore stock exchanges. Many overseas exchanges hold meetings to learn more about PSPCs in the United States and try to emulate their success. Edoc Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: ADOCU] Seeks to leverage its exclusive physician networks as it searches for a target in the healthcare services industry in the United States or China, according to CEO Kevin Chen and CFO Christine Zhao. The rapid development of SPACS in the United States is a great model for other countries, especially in Asia, to learn from Kevin Chen. At the same time, any booming industry will also attract disreputable characters, and PSPCs are no exception. Moreover, given historical cases such as the Lucky coffee scandal or even the latest Chinese government crackdown on Didi Chuxing listing in the United States, it is imperative that investors are vigilant about their due diligence and understand the current geopolitical environment between the United States and China. Other concerns with regard to the SAVS noted the complexity of their structure as well as the terms of remuneration; this coupled with fears of a SPAC bubble. Other analysts believe that there is a fundamental conflict of interest because the sponsor and the target company will not be so ready to provide information. In addition, some SAVS may have acquired target companies at excessive valuations while other SAVS may have offered disproportionate rewards to sponsors. It’s also important to note that after the big PSPC push of 2020, the PSPC ecosystem has since slowed down considerably and even came to a screeching halt at one point. After the SEC announced in early April 2021 that it was considering further guidance on PSPC’s IPOs, PSPC’s new issue rate fell by about 90%. That being said, the hundreds of PSPCs that hit the market in 2020 and early 2021 are still in the market and looking for targets. Typical lockdown challenges, overly optimistic growth forecasts by management could also be brought up about many PSPC companies. However, as the Chinese saying goes, a defect does not obscure the luster of the jade.

The SPAC ecosystem in Asia

According to statistics from Dealogic, eight PSPCs sponsored by Asian companies have raised a total of $ 2.3 billion this year as of February 18. The amount is small compared to what the American companies have raised. But it has already exceeded the total raised by the region’s PSPCs for the whole of 2020. Other issues, especially from private equity firms, are expected, according to bankers. Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp., funded by a private equity fund led by Fred Hu, former chairman of the Greater China division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., was recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange for $ 360 million.

They have all flocked to the United States where investors are putting money into blank check companies, as more extensive trading in Asia has not allowed these companies to register. The explosive growth of PSPCs has been centered primarily around the United States. However, financial centers like Singapore and Hong Kong are also exploring ways to list PSPCs, but there is no concrete indication of when blank check companies will be allowed to list on their exchanges.

One of the concerns for investors is whether there will be the same scrutiny and due diligence on target companies as in traditional IPOs. Having the right rules and regulations can partly alleviate this concern. In addition, regulatory uncertainties remain one of the main concerns associated with the adoption of PSPCs in Asia. roadmap and best practices for Asia. This can make it easier for valuable and trusted Asian companies to register in the United States and add to the market in a long-standing fortuitous way for all stakeholders involved.

About the authors:

Earl Carr has over twenty years of experience in the private sector and non-profit business organizations. He is an adjunct professor at New York University and is currently a member of the board of directors of the Global Institute of Financial Professionals and chairman of the investment committee of the Association of Diplomatic Studies & Training and a member of the national committee on US-Chinese relations.

Special thanks to Kevin Chen, Chief Economist at Horizon Capital, Owakhela Kankwende, Masters Candidate in Business Analysis at Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business and Jeeho Bae Senior Research Analyst at Pivotal Advisors who assisted with the research and contributed to this article.