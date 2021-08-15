The best (and worst) overseas dividends to buy right now

Focus on China

If you don’t have at least part of your portfolio in international dividend-paying stocks, you’re missing out.

Stocks (and funds) in some foreign markets pay higher dividends than US companies. The 60 largest stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada currently return 2.5%, for example, compared to an average return of 1.3% for the S&P 500.

Additionally, many American investors are (in many cases unintentionally) biased in favor of their home country, with more than three-quarters of their portfolios, on average, invested in the United States, according to recent figures from Franklin Templeton. .

To some extent, it’s understandable after all, America has the largest and most dynamic stock markets in the world, with dominant large-cap companies such as Pfizer



PFE

(PFE), Ford Motor Co



F

. (F) and Walt disney co



SAY

. (SAY), tastes that simply don’t exist anywhere else.

Still, it’s worth making overseas investing a priority, both for income reasons and for the reduced volatility that a geographically diversified portfolio brings. But of course, not all foreign markets are attractive at the moment.

Which brings me to the country I want to tell you about today: China.

Chinese stocks not known for their dividend yields benchmark IShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)



MCHI

is only returning 1.1% right now, less than the S&P 500. But you Again might be tempted, as Chinese stocks have moved in the opposite direction to their American cousins ​​this year, suggesting there may be some bargains to be had.

You might even be tempted to shop around for some high-tech American names, like Apple



AAPL

(AAPL), Microsoft



MSFT

(MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN), picking up big Chinese giants like Tencent (TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA), all of which have seen double-digit declines this year.

Don’t bite the hook!

The truth is, these tech giants (and Chinese equities more generally) are falling for good reasons, starting with this ubiquitous investment mogul in the country: ever-changing (and sometimes absent!) Regulations. .

Case in point: The Chinese Communist Party recently warned some companies that they were, in fact, no longer allowed to make a profit! More recently, any business in the education sector, including private online test preparation schools, is prohibited from making any profit.

And there is another legal trap that could become a problem for Chinese equity investors.

This stems from the fact that investors outside of China, ranging from multi-billion dollar hedge funds to your average retail investor, don’t actually own stocks in Chinese companies. Instead, they own parts of what are known as Variable Interest Entity (VIE) companies that have contractual arrangements to receive profits from Chinese companies. It’s not entirely clear how legal this approach is, and it could put your Chinese assets at risk if the country’s government decides to act against it.

That’s not a small amount of money we’re talking about here, either Chinese mega-bodies like Alibaba are major users of VIE, according to Nikkei Asia. In total, there are around $ 1.6 trillion in Chinese investments tied to the VIE structure.

Chinese funds to avoid

In light of all this, I recommend staying away from Chinese ETFs for now, despite the decline in these assets. And it’s not just the pure and risky Chinese ETFs that are risky: there are other ETFs that are also heavily weighted by China, such as the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)



pre-university education

and the IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)



GIGU

.

VWO and IEMG are spread all over the world, but 40% of their portfolios are in Chinese tech companies, which is why both funds are underperforming IShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF ex China (EMXC)



EMXC

which, as the name suggests, excludes China.

This suggests that EMXC is a much better option if you want exposure to emerging markets, but it’s far from the best option out there.

How to invest beyond the United States for 7.4% dividends (with less risk for China)

If you want emerging markets in your portfolio, I recommend avoiding ETFs altogether, as a simple passive approach to these complex markets just doesn’t work.

Instead, look at a high yielding emerging market closed fund (CEF) as the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF), with its yield of 7.4%, or the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI), with its huge dividend of 9.3%.

These funds are managed by professionals able to anticipate changes in the market. This is why both have outperformed both China and Ex-China ETF in recent months.

The fact that these two CEFs pass on huge income streams (several times the average 1.4% return you get from the three ETFs we talked about) is just the icing on the cake.

