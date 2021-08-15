Investors who have suffered substantial losses have the option of pursuing the DraftKings Inc.

SAN DIEGO, August 14, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that buyers of securities of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) have until August 31, 2021 to seek nomination as lead applicant in the DraftKings class action lawsuit. the DraftKings class action (Rodriguez v. DraftKings Inc. f / k / a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05739) began July 2, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and charges DraftKings and certain senior executives of DraftKings and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.s (“DEAC”) with Securities offenses Exchange Act of 1934 and is intended to represent buyers of securities of DraftKings between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you have suffered substantial losses and wish to be the primary claimant of the DraftKings class action, please enter your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer JC Sanchez from Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected] The principal applicant’s requests for the DraftKings The class action must be filed with the court no later than August 31, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC. On April 23, 2020, DEAC entered into transactions and, as part of them, DraftKings acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). SBTech became a wholly owned subsidiary of DraftKings.

the DraftKings The class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading representations and failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech had a history of illegal operations; (ii) as a result, the merger of DraftKings with SBTech exposed DraftKings to black market gaming transactions; (iii) this increased the regulatory and criminal risks of DraftKings with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result, DraftKings’ income was derived, in part, from illegal and therefore unsustainable behavior; (v) as a result, the benefits of the PSPC merger have been overestimated; and (vi) therefore, DraftKings’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report regarding DraftKings, alleging that DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to black market gaming transactions. Citing “conversations with several former employees, a review of [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and] international filings and back-end infrastructure inspection on illicit international gambling websites ”, Hindenburg Research asserted that“ SBTech has a long and continuous history of black market operations ”, estimating that 50% of SBTech’s revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned On this news, DraftKings’ stock price has fallen more than 4%, hurting investors.

Since DraftKings Class Action Filing On August 6, 2021, DraftKings disclosed in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC that “[o]On July 9, 2021, the Company received a subpoena from the SEC seeking documents regarding some of the allegations raised in the Hindenburg Report. “

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP launched a dedicated SPAC working group protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for malpractice. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators and forensic accountants, the PSPC task force is dedicated to eradicating and prosecuting fraud on behalf of aggrieved PSPC investors. The increase in blank check financing presents unique risks for investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s SPAC Working Group represents the forefront of integrity, honesty and fairness in this rapidly developing area of ​​investment.

THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased DraftKings securities during the Recourse Period to seek appointment as principal plaintiff in the DraftKings class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering DraftKings class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to argue the case. DraftKings class action lawsuit. An ability of investors to participate in any potential future upturn in the DraftKings the class action does not depend on the function of principal plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Lawyers for Robbins Geller have secured many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever, of $ 7.2 billion. in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovering $ 1.6 billion from investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants . Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

