Crypto is reshaping the global economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. This is how some play it

Is the global economy heading towards a Bretton Woods for the digital currency era?

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a currency bomb on the global financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the US dollar would no longer be pegged to GC00 gold,

effectively wresting America from an international monetary regime established by the Bretton Woods Agreement.

The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the struggle against fascism and global economic instability. The main objective of the Bretton Woods agreement was to create a monetary system less rigid than the gold standard while ensuring financial stability. As part of this effort, the conference laid the groundwork for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Today, five decades later, the monetary regime following the dissolution of the Bretton Woods system on August 15, 1971 is not that different. The US dollar still serves as the world’s reserve currency, but in the era of bitcoin BTCUSD,

and blockchain-backed currencies, the rise of stablecoins indexed to fiat currencies and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, a new global regime is emerging.

It is very clear that there is a need to take into account the challenges of the current financial system, told MarketWatch in a telephone interview on Friday Sheila Warren, head of blockchain, digital currency and data policy at the World Economic Forum.

Warren said that the present [monetary]The situation is not working efficiently for enough people and has highlighted the economic gaps between countries as one of the main reasons why Bretton Woods could be effective in the digital age.

The case for an international currency is as strong today as it was then, but remains difficult to implement, wrote Ousmne JacquesMandeng, director of the consultancy firm Economics Advisory Ltd, in a guest column in the Financial Times published on Monday (paying). Mandeng described the detachment of gold from the dollar in 1971 as a money bomb.

There are some similarities between Nixon’s period and 2021. Inflation accelerated in the 1960s and reached nearly 6% in 1970, and world dollar reserves rose sharply. Inflation was around 5.4% in the past 12 months, up from 1.4% in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, the share of US dollars held in global foreign exchange reserves is around the lowest levels in 25 years, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the most recent data available, according to the IMF.Currency composition of official foreign exchange reservesinvestigation.

Meanwhile, the supply of stable coins, like Tether USDTUSD,

and Circle-backed USDC digital currencies, typically backed by fiat currency or other traditional asset to keep values ​​fixed, have climbed 900% to over $ 100 billion from a year ago, the Block reported at the end of May.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have not become widely used as a means of payment, in part because their values ​​are volatile against the US dollar DXY,

or other currencies supported by the government.

However, crypto bulls see stablecoins as essential for expanding the use of digital currencies for everyday purchases. And proponents of a so-called central bank digital currency have argued that a CBDC could work much like a stable coin, but with reduced risk and full government confidence.

A movement towards a digital regime may already be underway.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently called a meeting of regulators, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, to discuss stablecoins, in light of the rapid proliferation of digital assets and concerns about the fundamentals of indexed currency on the digital ledger.

Stable coin critics claim stablecoins pose significant risks to financial stability, especially after it was revealed that some of these fiat bond tokens are not 100% backed by actual US dollars. or other liquid assets, and are instead secured by a combination of riskier assets that could buckle during a market crisis.

Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told MarketWatch in a telephone interview on Friday that he could understand why the supply of stablecoins, in particular, has exploded.

Much of it is unease, not only among the Chinese but also among Europeans, with the United States controlling the rails of globalization. [monetary] system because the dollar is so dominant, Rogoff said.

Rogoff said that stablecoins offer an interesting potential use case for governments other than CBDCs, but also present challenges for monetary policy makers. I think regulators want to be careful and not use regulation as a way to protect incumbents [like bricks-and-mortar banks], especially if there is an alternative approach.

The former IMF chief economist from 2001 to 2003 said he believes there is still a long way to go before a CBDC qualifies for use by central banks. He said CBDCs should have the same level of transparency, speed and ease of use that the US Federal Reserve currently enjoys with the existing system.

The end of the game is: how can we regulate [digital currencies] to make the central bank feel comfortable being your lender of last resort? said Rogoff.

The game would change if CBDCs were interoperable, writes Barry Eichengreen, professor of economics at the University of California at Berkeley and former senior policy adviser at the International Monetary Fund, in a column for Project Syndicate published Tuesday.

WEF Warren said huge coordination would be needed to reach a Bretton Woods deal for the digital age, but feels the lack of a deliberate and concerted global effort so far amid of the deadly pandemic was one of its greatest tragedies. generation.

In 2008, the first digital currency, bitcoin, was minted by one or more people, identifying themselves as Satoshi Nakamoto. SEC Chairman Gensler earlier this month at the Aspen Security Forum said that at the grassroots level, Nakamoto was trying to create some form of private money without a central intermediary, such as a central bank or commercial banks. . but no crypto asset globally performs all the functions of money.

For his part, Rogoff sees crypto more broadly as not a solution in search of a problem but simply: a problem.

Ransomware, tax evasion, crime: it’s the Wild West, he said of digital assets.

What’s up on the bridge next week?

After the S&P 500 SPX index,

and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

Friday recorded four consecutive closings for the first time since 2017, investors will focus primarily on July US retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday and the minutes of the last federal committee meeting open market scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday to glean further clues about the health of the economy and central bank monetary policy plans.

Wednesday also brings reports on housing starts and building permits at 8:30 am which will likely be followed for information on the housing market, which is showing signs of cooling.

Investors can also watch an August New York State area manufacturing reading, the Empire State Manufacturing Index at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a similar report for the Fed’s Philadelphia area on Thursday, as well. than the usual weekly report on unemployment benefit claims. at 8:30 am

Next week the markets are heavy on retail, with giants like Walmart inc.

+ 0.32%

Home Depot inc.

-0.81%

is due to report on Tuesday. Target Corp., home improvement company Lowes Cos.

-0.78%

and TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos.

-1.48%

is due to report on Wednesday. Semiconductor company Nvidia NVDA also reports Wednesday.