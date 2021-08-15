Octopus Digital gets the green light to distribute a prospectus for 27.3 million shares – Journal





KARACHI: Tech company Avanceon Ltd says its wholly owned subsidiary Octopus Digital Ltd has received approval from Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission to release prospectus for issuing 27.3 million shares which will raise at least 793.1 million rupees. A regulatory filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on August 13 indicated that the issue would represent 20% of the total post-IPO paid-up capital of Octopus Digital. The company will make the entire offer through the book-building method at the floor price of Rs 29 per share. Based on investor interest in the build-up phase of the book, the price can go up to 40pc (or Rs40.60) above the floor price. Bidders will place bids for 100% of the size of the show when building up the book on September 9 and 10, according to the notice. The strike price will be the rate at which 100pc of the issue is subscribed. However, successful bidders will be provisionally allocated 75% of the issue size (20.5 million shares) and the remaining 25% (6.8 million shares) will be offered to retail investors on the 16th and 17th. September. In the event that the retail portion of the issue remains unsubscribed, the unsubscribed shares will be allocated to bidders in the bookbuilding phase on a pro rata basis, he added. Octopus Digital increased its revenues more than 14 times in 2020 while its net profit stood at Rs 208.6 million, or 85 times more than a year ago. The company provides after-sales support services to local and international customers. It contextualizes the data buried in the enterprise resource planning systems. Then, it cleans that data in an AI-centric way by storing and computing it in the cloud, then extracting information that improves operational efficiency and reduces risk for its customers. The company intends to use the funds raised to develop various digital dashboard platforms to expand its range of services to achieve automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, according to the prospectus. The target markets for these services will be Pakistan, the Middle East and the United States. Avanceon Ltd’s share price rose 0.34% to Rs 117.31 each on Friday. Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

