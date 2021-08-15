Nasdaq Decision: The Woke Exchange (continued)

(Lucadp / Getty Images)



At the end of last year, I wrote a short article motivated by this the Wall Street newspaper report on a proposal from Nasdaq:

NasdaqInc.pushes to demand thousands of companieslisted on its stock exchange to include women, racial minorities and LGBT people on their boards of directors, in what would be one of the most aggressive steps yet to bring greater diversity to American businesses. The stock trader on Tuesday filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require listed companies to have at least one woman on their board of directors, in addition to a director who is a racial minority or who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer. Companies that fail to meet the standard would be required to justify their decision to remain listed on the Nasdaq. California banks, asset managers and lawmakers have taken various steps to diversify the predominantly white and male boards of directors of U.S. companies. The Nasdaq’s decision could have a bigger impact because of its ability to set rules for the nearly 3,000 listed companies….

It didn’t sound like a good idea to me. The board of directors of a company is elected by the shareholders of the company or, to put it another way, by its owners. It is their right, and they should be able to deal with it without interference.

The fact that the Nasdaq felt it was appropriate for it to intervene in this way reflects the erosion of the principle of shareholder primacy at a time when stakeholder capitalism, an insidious and increasingly influential ideology aside. whole, has become closely related to the particularly aggressive variant of ‘socially responsible’ (SRI) investing known as ESG, under which companies are compared against various environmental (the ‘E’), social (“S”) and, more reasonably, governance (“G”) benchmarks.

Having said that, I have found that:

The Nasdaq, a private institution, has of course the right to set its own rules, just as (to quote theNewspaper), banks and asset managers have the right to try to get their clients or portfolio companies to change their behavior.

Corn…

it is difficult to miss the mission drift that is currently occurring in a wide range of institutions, some private, others parastatal (look at the efforts that central banks are making more and more with regard to the climate change) to impose different aspects of a progressive agenda on private companies without the trouble of going through the usual democratic mechanisms. In fact, they erode, in different ways, the right of shareholders to have the last word on the management of their business. Traditionally, denying this last word to shareholders has been justified for prudential reasons directly linked to the main function of the body that sets the rules, it is clear, for example, that the Nasdaq insists that listed companies meet certain requirements. of disclosure. It is, however, quite different when the reason for restricting the ultimate decision-making right of the shareholder is, in one way or another, political. If shareholders’ rights are to be eroded for political reasons, then in a democracy the decision to erode those rights should be made by a democratically elected body. In a corporatist (or something more authoritarian) regime things would be settled differently, but I hope the United States is not there yet.

I returned to the Nasdaq’s plans a month later in another article, in which, perhaps nastily, I noted that it was looking to SRI as a source of income as well.

As I noted:

A fun feature of SRI, at least for cynics, is the rich ecosystem it has nurtured: consultants here, new funds there, and fees scattered all over the place.

The Nasdaq did not intend to miss this windfall. a meeting earlier this year, its CEO explained:

Our investor relations business, for example, is well established among corporate clients. They know they need to build great investor relations skills, and they know we have a lot of data and analysis that can help them target investors the right way. However, many were less sure they needed ESG counseling services. Nonetheless, we launched an ESG advisory practice in 2019. We took the risk of launching it ahead of the demand curve, but this activity is now growing.

Fast forward to this month.

the Financial Times:

Companies listed on the Nasdaq will need to have diverse boards of directors after a divided Securities and Exchange Commission approved the unprecedented U.S. stock exchange proposal. On Friday, the SEC approved the listing rules proposed by the Nasdaq, which would require companies to disclose consistent diversity statistics for directors and have two different directors, one of whom identifies as female and one who s ‘identifies as an under-represented minority or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. If companies do not meet this quota, they will have to explain why

This is a mark of the degree to which this was a political decision that the two Republican SEC commissioners opposed it.

And:

Republican senators had called on the SEC to reject the Nasdaq proposal. All of the risks associated with the Nasdaq’s proposal could cause some private companies to avoid going public, Republican Senator Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania and 11 other conservatives said in a February letter to the agency. The Nasdaq appears to be motivated by an inappropriate desire to influence social policy.

These senators were right. It is not for the Nasdaq to pursue a political agenda. The fact that the SEC approved the move is just another sign of how the agency has become politicized and therefore degraded under the leadership of its new chairman, Gary Gensler.

the FT:

The new Nasdaq rules codify what big asset managers and proxy advisers have been asking companies to do in recent years, said Betty Huber, a lawyer at the Davis Polk & Wardwell law firm.

Yes and no, I would say. Some of them could indeed have demanded exactly that, but if they had been, they would not have asked very strongly: nothing prevented the shareholders from voting for sufficiently diverse boards of directors and, if enough shareholders felt it, to get what they wanted.

Maybe these shareholders didn’t have the votes to get what they wanted or maybe they didn’t care. Not this many.

I will point out, again perhaps nastily, that law firms will do quite well in helping their corporate clients. navigate yet another set of rules.

The ecosystem is what it is.