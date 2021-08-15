Stocks set records

Dhaka shares rose for the seventh week over the past week to extend record highs as investors continued to buy stocks, encouraged by the relentless rally in recent days.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 1.57%, or 103.31 points, over the past week to close at 6,699.39 points on August 12, the last trading session of the week.

The index has gained 648 points in the past eight weeks and hit an all-time high on August 12.

In 2013, the stock market launched the index using a free float methodology developed by Standard and Poor’s, replacing the stock market’s then key index, DGEN. The DGEN was at 4,171.41 points when the DSEX was launched in 2013.

The DSEX has climbed 1,447 points over the past 18 weeks with just one negative week, the longest of its kind since 2010.

The market remained closed on August 8 in accordance with the Bangladesh Bank’s decision to keep banks closed for two days amid Covid restrictions.

The benchmark index rose in three sessions over the four-day week as investors continued to buy stocks pending further gains, traders said.

Investors were a little nervous at first when the BB decided to mop up the excess liquidity by issuing BB bills.

As part of this initiative, the central bank issued BB notes worth Tk 2,605 crore on August 9 and Tk 6,070 crore on August 11.

The central bank on August 8 asked all banks to offer interest rates for individual term deposits above the rate of inflation.

In addition, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into the abnormal rise in share prices of nine companies, including Fu-Wang Food, Emerald Oil and Beacon Pharmaceuticals, which has made investors cautious in the trading room.

However, the market rebounded strongly at the end of the week as investors regained their confidence despite the negative impacts of the BB stages on the stock market.

The continued gains caught the attention of many new investors and prompted them to inject funds into the stock market, market operators said.

EBL Securities said in its weekly market commentary: “Although the market has seen limited profit taking and portfolio restructuring this week by investors, overall investors have been on a frenzy. purchase of potential shares “.

Given the fallout from the coronavirus, institutions and high net worth individuals have fewer options for investing their unused funds and they find the stock market to be a lucrative option for investing and making money fast, they said.

The market cap on the DSE hit 5.47 lakh crore on August 12 to hit a new all-time high.

The South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank, which debuted on August 11, soared by the maximum allowable limit in the past two sessions to close at Tk 12.1 per share on August 12.

Average share prices of various non-bank financial institutions, textiles and pharmaceuticals rose 5.6 percent, 5.2 percent, 3.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Of the 378 scripts traded on the DSE this week, 188 advanced, 178 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

Average DSE revenue rose to Tk 2,663.54 crore last week from Tk 2,337.99 crore the week before.

DSE’s blue-chip DS30 index added 1.75%, or 41.68 points, to end at 2,427.57 points.

The DSES Sharia Index also gained 1.37%, or 19.69 points, over the past week to close at 1,459.04 points.

The DS30 and DSES indices both hit all-time highs on August 12.

BEXIMCO topped the turnover chart last week with its shares valued at Tk 780 crore changing hands.

IFIC Bank, LankaBangla Finance, Orion Pharmaceuticals, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Malek Spinning Mills, GPH Ispat, Appollo Ispat Complex, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Islamic Finance and Investment were the other top revenue leaders for the week.