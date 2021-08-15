East to West: This is how the Nepalese stock market is affecting the home economy

Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramila Bhattarai Khatiwada, from Khotang, is glued to her phone. She doesn’t watch YouTube or Netflix. Instead, she refreshes the Nepal stock exchange website by looking at the evolution of stock prices.

Two years ago, she didn’t know how to trade stocks. But now she does and has stocks of 22 companies in her portfolio. “I only had IPO stocks, but now I have ventured into the secondary market which has been quite profitable,” says Khatiwada.

She entered the market with the money she received from selling goats. She started by investing a few thousand rupees, which quickly reached Rs 400,000, giving her a profit of Rs 40,000 per month.

In May 2021, her portfolio reached Rs 600,000. She was holding onto her shares while waiting to sell them after the market rose, but unfortunately this was not the case and she was very worried.

But, things have changed in the market as the government has changed. The uptrend continued and with that, his portfolio rose as well.

There are a lot of people like Khatiwada who have recently developed their interest in the stock market. The growing attraction shows that the market has developed in such a way that it individually affects thousands of Nepalese families. This had not been the case in the past.

Similar stories everywhere

Indira Regmi also dipped her hand into the stock market after her earnings were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Regmi, who runs an inn in Lalitpur, invested all she had in savings in the stock market.

“At first I messed up, but little by little I started to figure things out. Now I earn enough to support myself, ”Regmi says.

She says she has learned a lot over the past few months as she has profited and lost money. She had made a nice profit on a few stocks and wanted to sell before the market fell. But, the fear of missing out meant she hadn’t.

“Since then, I have set a profit margin and have been trading stocks. I stopped being greedy, ”Regmi says.

Gulmi’s Padam Regmi also entered the Nepal equity market after receiving shares from Nepal Infrastructure Bank. He had been told that he would never suffer a loss if he invested in IPOs alone and jumped on the bandwagon.

Since then, he has requested all IPOs and made a sufficient profit from them. But, he still has to venture into the secondary market because he knows how risky it is. Having said that, he followed all possible procedures to enter the secondary market.

“I have opened a TMS (Trade Management System) and am now looking for how to move forward,” says Regmi who doesn’t think he’s going to be a full-time trader as he already has a farming business.

Bikas Shrestha from Udayapur lost a lot of money in the stock market. But, he took it as a lesson in life. A transport businessman, Shrestha’s income ceased once Nepal was hit by Covid-19. After his peers asked him to invest in the Nepalese stock market, he thought about it and invested in it after seeing his friends make a good profit.

In the secondary market, the first stock he bought was the 200 units of Standard Chartered Bank. After that, he bought 500 units from Global IME Bank and 1,000 units from Singati Hydro. He continued to buy stocks that he believed would earn him a profit.

But, when it entered the market, the market did not increase. Even when he rose he did not sell as he felt that holding stocks during this uptrend would be the right thing to do. He started joining various groups related to stocks and started listening to a lot of people about how the price of stocks would go up.

“People from various groups started talking about how the prices of Muktinath and Garima development banks were going to go up. Hearing this, I lent on margin and bought the shares of these banks. But it was just a hoax and the prices didn’t go up and I suffered a big loss, ”says Shrestha.

Although he suffered a loss, he says he learned a lot from it as he says he will now assess things before investing.

Bigya Pokharel of Thimi of Bhaktapur also says that the stock market has taught her to respect money and be patient. She entered the stock market a year ago after applying for an IPO, and through Dashain, she entered the secondary market.

“I don’t know how much I won, but it was quite profitable,” says Pokharel.

Sadhu Sah from Parsa, who had mainly been engaged in agriculture, also took over the stock market in Nepal last year. He says the stock market has given him a new way to make money to support himself.

“We cannot depend on agriculture all year round. It gave me a good chance to make money in the off season, ”says Sah who entered the market after hearing the village teachers talk about NEPSE and the money that can be earned from it. .

Time change

Damaru Ballav Ghimire has been investing in the equity market for 45 years. He says that at the moment a lot has changed in the market. When he started, you could ask for as many actions as you could. The number has been limited to 10 units for most IPOs now.

“There were only a few people who applied for IPOs. If you wanted 100 units, you could apply, but it was difficult to manage the capital to apply more shares, ”says Ghimire.

He says the number of people investing in stocks has also changed. From investment companies to farmers, currently over a million people have invested in the Nepalese equity market.

“From east to west, everyone is involved in the Nepalese stock market,” said former chairman of the Association of Securities Brokers, Bharat Ranabhat.

More and more people have joined us due to the use of online transactions for commerce. All one needs to trade stocks is a mobile phone and the Internet. While everyone had to visit a broker’s office in the past, now they can get things done in the palm of their hands. Ranabhat also says that people have learned about the internet stock market, which has also helped the market. Having said that, Ranabhat says people should fill out the forms carefully, otherwise, problems can arise when trying to trade stocks.

According to CDS and Clearing Ltd, the NEPSE-promoted company established to provide centralized deposit, clearing and settlement services in Nepal, the largest number of investors are from Bagmati province. The company claims 1.6 million people in the province have invested in the market while Province 1 is second with around 700,000 and Gandaki third with 500,000. Province 2 has around 335,000, Lumbini has 400,000. and Sudurpaschim has 188,000 people invested in equities.

Karnali is the lowest since only 70,000 inhabitants of the province are invested in Nepal’s capital market.

Housewives regain financial independence

Nepal’s capital market has also given housewives the opportunity to earn money. To date, 1.5 million women invest in the stock market compared to 2.1 million men. There are two associations of equity investors in the country and both are headed by women: Radha Pokharel is the president of Nepal Punjibazar Laganikarta Sangh while Samarkshyana Chaudhary is the president of Nepal Punnjibazar Sangh.

Pokharel says she sees a lot of women, especially housewives, investing in the stock market.

“We went out of the valley to see how we can’t develop the market and we saw that a lot of women have invested. We’ve had calls asking us to explain to them how the market works and how they can invest in it, ”she says.

Pushpa BK, like many others, entered the stock market when NIFRA announced its IPO. She was awarded 50 shares, on which she had spent 5,000 rupees. In a few months, that 5,000 Rs became 30,000 Rs, which led her to apply for every IPO announced after NIFRA.

“I am applying for all IPOs. Some I get and some don’t, ”says BK, who is considering entering the secondary market.

She says the market has given her financial security since she no longer has to ask her husband for money to do the things she wants.

Interest in monetary policy

Three years ago, only 40% of the Nepalese population had access to banks. The number has now risen to 65%, according to the central bank of Nepal.

As it is mandatory to have a bank account and a mat account before entering the stock market, the number of people who have opened bank accounts has also increased dramatically, Nepal Rastra Bank officials admit.

To raise awareness about banking, the central bank has also launched the “one person, one bank account” campaign. But, the stock market has done more than this campaign by increasing the number of account holders in the country.

Former President of the Stock Broker Association Ranabhat says the stock market has also helped people understand the importance of money. He further adds that the stock market has also helped the banking industry at present.

“People, even in remote parts of Nepal, understood the importance of the stock market. In the past, people bought land, but now they buy stocks, ”he says.

According to Purna Prasad Acharya, CEO of CDS and Clearing Limited, this has made people look forward to monetary policy. “The market has made people aware a lot because people are interested in the policies that the government and the central bank will adopt,” Acharya said.