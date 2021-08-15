Profits will increase inventories if Covid cases drop





Stocks are expected to follow a slew of corporate results next week as well as signs of a recovery, but an acceleration in virus cases could prove to be a drag, traders said. Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage firm, said it expects the market to be positive next week, given the expectation of strong results in the current earnings season. Meanwhile, concerns about the Covid-19 variant outbreak could keep investors on edge, the brokerage said. In addition, tensions in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US military by the end of the month could also put the local stock market under pressure. Brokers said the market has been trading directionless for the past few weeks with no major triggers that could move it forward. There were some good results, but they also failed to push the market higher. Over the past two weeks, foreign investors have invested in tech stocks, but local businesses and individuals have mostly abandoned their positions. The KSE-100 stock index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell 320 points or 0.7% to close at 47,170 points week-on-week. Average volumes reached 307 million shares, down 33%, while average trade value fell 14% to $ 73 million over the past week. Foreign purchases this week reached $ 4.0 million, compared to $ 3.1 million last week. The buy was seen in tech ($ 4.2 million), banks ($ 0.9 million) and fertilizers ($ 0.3 million). Domestically, strong sales were reported by insurers ($ 6.6 million) and individuals ($ 3.0 million). The market started the week on a negative note amid concerns over the massively gaping current account deficit. Additionally, the recent depreciation of the rupee against the dollar (closing at Rs164) has kept momentum weak. During the week, the market rebounded and cushioned the decline amid robust financial results from some scripts, massive federally approved incentives for the tech and telecommunications sector, robust remittances (2 , $ 7 billion in July 2021) and 104% year-over-year increase in passenger car sales last month. Negative sector contributions come from cement (112 points), oil and gas marketing companies (67 points), oil and gas exploration (52 points), electricity production and distribution (41 points) and fertilizers (39 points). The negative contributors in terms of scripts were LUCK (43 points), PPL (32 points), HUBC (32 points), PSO (32 points) and OGDC (31 points). Sectors that contributed positively include technology and communication (47 points) and food and personal care products (37 points). The positive contribution of scrips came from TRG (83%), MEBL (46%) and FCEPL (44%). In addition, trade bodies and analysts have criticized a change in uniform electricity consumption (units) that would affect not only individuals but also industry. Ateeq ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, said increases in energy tariffs on the orders of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) would make Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market. We are already heavily taxed electricity consumers in the region. A further hike in electricity tariffs would exacerbate the financial difficulties faced by the common man, Rehman said. Other major developments of the week were: the fund intended to increase global liquidity to help countries mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell from $ 223 million to $ 17 million, $ 62 billion, service exports rose 9.19% to $ 5.937 billion, Lucky obtained permission to establish an assembly plant for Samsung mobile devices, K-Electric signed a supply agreement of 150 mmcfd RLNG with PLL and textile exports increased by 21% in FY 21.

