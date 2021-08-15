Sterling Investments continues with foreign bonds | Company





Boutique investment firm Sterling Investments Limited, SIL, is driven by a rebound in bond prices and resulting portfolio growth. Marian Ross, vice president of trading and investing at Sterling Asset Management, the company that manages the SIL portfolio, said SIL will continue to buy undervalued assets, looking for pockets of opportunity on the market. market and taking advantage of spikes in volatility when they occur. There is a strategic advantage for US dollar bonds in the sterling portfolio. We believe our exposure is such that we will be among the first publicly traded companies to benefit from the global economic recovery, Ross told SIL shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday. Ross said market activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a net positive due to higher incomes, more business opportunities and lower credit risk than instruments comparable to the Jamaica Stock Exchange. After posting a year of positive results in 2020, SIL reported total revenue of $ 80.4 million for the first quarter ended March 2021, an increase of 53% over the same period in 2020 Net income was $ 55.23 million from $ 4.58 million in 2020. June quarter results are pending. Speaking to Financial Gleaner after the AGM, Ross said SIL is holding its own in COVID-19 market conditions and investment firms should be able to take advantage of market opportunities in different, even adverse, environments. SIL’s strategy is to seek out investments once they fit into its risk and reward framework. This investment can take several forms, for example the purchase of a stake in a company in the real estate sector which is for sale; or buy undervalued stocks in global stock markets, she said. Some of the US stocks SIL has invested in returned more than 100% during their holding period, she added. SIL closed its last fiscal year with $ 1.9 billion in assets, the highest since its inception in 2013, and built on the March quarter, which topped the $ 2 billion mark. Ross says the company is now profiting from the recovery in asset prices after the global drop in 2020, and SIL’s goal is to seek out assets that are attractively priced and that could generate good returns for shareholders, which whatever form these assets take. While acknowledging that the new wave of COVID infections could pose challenges, Ross says SIL is ready to respond to changing market conditions. The company maintains sufficient liquidity to be able to take advantage of all the massive market sales that are occurring due to the fallout from the third and fourth waves of the pandemic. We also manage the duration of the portfolio, which influences the impact that massive market sales can have on the company’s investments, she said. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/business/20210815/sterling-investments-continues-overseas-bonds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos