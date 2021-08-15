UK travel: travel insurance for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

We may receive payments from affiliate links included in this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our opinions or editorial analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

The restrictions on international travel are lifted, so you might be ready to book a trip to the UK and experience the history, culture and scenery, and maybe even watch a few Royals. Although travel insurance is not compulsory for visiting the UK, it is a good idea to purchase a solid travel insurance plan.

Covid-related travel issues are a top priority for many travelers, reports Gail Mangiante, spokesperson for insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip. Many travel insurance companies offer benefits that will cover Covid-19 medical costs for treatment if you contract the virus while traveling, as well as additional hotel quarantine costs if your test is positive.

A travel insurance agent can identify policies that meet your needs and price them for you. It’s important to ask questions and make sure your travel insurance policy offers Covid-specific coverage.

Some American tourists opt for a long weekend to explore London, while others embark on multi-site trips that include Wales and Scotland. Because the UK is a sprawling place with rural and urban environments, as well as a wide range of tourist attractions, your travel insurance policy should be comprehensive and cover a variety of events.

Full travel plans generally include coverage for:

Travel medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation

Trip cancellation

Travel delay and trip interruption coverage

Protection against lost luggage

Prepare to cancel before you go

The holidays are fun to look forward to, so it’s hard to think of a possible setback. Still, planning one is a good idea. If you need to cancel your trip to the UK, a travel insurance plan can reimburse you 100% for lost prepaid and non-refundable deposits. To make a cancellation request, you must have a reason stated in the policy and provide documents.

Acceptable reasons for cancellation include unforeseen events such as illness or death, serious family emergency, national emergency at your destination or in the United States, terrorist action, or extreme weather conditions.

Not all reasons for canceling a trip are covered by travel insurance, so check your policy for the list of reasons. For example, if you have tickets to a musical in London’s West End and the headliner has changed and is no longer Hugh Jackman, your travel insurance will not cover the cancellation of your trip.

But there is a way to cover a movie star issue and other issues. You can opt for a “cancel for any reason” travel insurance upgrade, which will cost approximately 40% more. With this upgrade, you can literally cancel your trip for any reason, as long as you cancel within 48 hours of your scheduled departure. Reimbursement is usually 50% or 75% under this coverage. (Not all travel insurers offer this upgrade.)

Medical issues while traveling to the UK

Check your US health insurance coverage before traveling to the UK. Your plan may provide limited or no coverage outside of the United States. Senior travelers should note that Medicare will not cover health care when you are abroad.

As experienced UK visitors know, road safety can be a potential danger, as driving on the left side of the road is unfamiliar to American drivers. If you are renting a car, make sure you are comfortable with the road protocol.

If you have an accident on a windy road in the Manchester countryside and need medical attention, your plan’s medical coverage will cover medical treatment, prescription drugs, hospital stays, diagnostic tests and doctor visits.

The Squaremouth travel insurance comparison site suggests that you purchase a policy with at least $ 50,000 in medical coverage for a trip to the UK.

Pay for medical evacuation

If you have a broken elbow or a bruise that requires more serious medical attention than what is available locally, a strong travel insurance policy can literally provide life-saving care.

With the help of your travel insurance company’s 24/7 support hotline, an experienced team can provide a plethora of resources and will coordinate the organization of medical transportation to take you to a facility. qualified medical staff equipped to meet your needs.

Without travel insurance coverage, you would foot the bill and pay out of pocket for a medevac. The low cost of your policy will protect you in several important ways.

Squaremouth recommends medical evacuation coverage of at least $ 100,000 for travel to the UK.

The costs of a delay

Travel delay benefits under your policy will reimburse you for all expenses incurred if you are delayed during your trip. For example, if your outbound flight from Philadelphia to London is canceled because the flight crew did not arrive and the next flight is several hours away, you can recoup the expense if you need to stay overnight in a hotel and have breakfast the next morning. .

Travel delay coverage typically has a waiting period, such as six hours late, before you can make a claim.

Forgive the interruption

If you need to cut your trip to the UK short, your travel insurance policy can cover the cost of last minute flights to your home and reimburse you for all prepaid and non-refundable charges for parts of your itinerary that you miss.

Unforeseen events such as a family emergency at home, or death, illness or injury to you or your travel companion are examples of covered reasons for a trip interruption claim.

Capricious luggage and personal effects

The benefits for lost baggage go far beyond simple mishandled baggage. Travel insurance can cover your luggage and personal effects in the event of loss or theft.

As with many generally safe destinations, crime can still happen.

“Cases of theft could be covered by the baggage and personal effects section of your policy,” says Lisa Cheng, spokesperson for World Nomads, a travel insurance company.

“If you are traveling to an urban area in the UK, there have been an increasing number of cases of pick-pocketing and snatching in transport hubs, shopping districts, popular attractions and pubs neighborhood, ”warns Cheng.

If you are the victim of an overseas theft, Cheng recommends filing loss reports with the police or other authorities such as an airline, hotel manager, or attendant. If you are filing a travel insurance claim, you will need this type of documentation.

“Compensation from your travel insurance company could come in the form of a replacement or a refund,” Cheng said, noting that depreciation will be considered, as well as by item and total maximum limits. “Browse the exclusion section of your policy to see what may not be covered. Cash, credit cards and event tickets are common exclusions, ”she says.

With the right travel insurance policy in hand, you can have a great time without worrying about how you’ll pay in an emergency.

