Wealth managers expose themselves to Bitcoin through Grayscale, new SEC documents show

New documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, reveal that four wealth management companies have acquired shares of Grayscales Bitcoin Investment Trust, providing further evidence of institutional adoption of digital assets.

As first reported by MacroScope, a Twitter thread devoted to institutional trading and asset management, the companies disclosed their holdings in GBTC in new files for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Clear Perspective Advisors, an Illinois-based wealth manager, revealed direct ownership of 7,790 GBTC shares on Friday.

Ancora Consultants based in Ohio picked up 13,945 GBTC shares as of June 30. While this is a small position for the multi-billion dollar asset manager, it reflects an important strategic decision given the company has a long-term investment outlook.

Meanwhile, of them Additional companies added GBTC to their holdings for the reference period of June 30. Boston Private Wealth, which had previously declared 88,189 GBTC shares as of March 31, increased its exposure to 103,469 shares. Ohio-based manager Parkwood increases his holdings to 125,000 shares from 93,000 at the end of March.

Large companies are finding new and diverse ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other virtual assets. As Cointelegraph reported, tech giant Intel recently unveiled a large position in Coinbase stock, which offers direct exposure to the digital currency market.

Institutions are expected to increase their exposure to digital assets over the next few months provided the bullish narrative continues to unfold. Many crypto watchers subscribe to the Four Year Cycle Theory, which attempts to explain and predict the price of Bitcoin from cycle to cycle. With the crypto asset class returning above $ 2 trillion this week, representing a recovery of $ 700 billion from the local bottom, it looks like the next phase of the bull cycle is gaining ground.

