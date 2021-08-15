Strengthened Security in Mumbai for Independence Day | Bombay News





Mumbai Police have stepped up security throughout the city ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Additional police officers have been deployed to important government facilities such as Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), etc. Security coverage has also been tightened at major religious venues, markets, hotels, railways and metro stations, bus depots, atomic research centers and defense facilities, a police officer said. There is no specific terrorist alert from intelligence agencies in Mumbai this year before Independence Day, but the police are taking no chances and have prepared a comprehensive security arrangement for the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya Siriprolu, who is the spokesperson for the Mumbai Police Force, said Bomb Detection and Detection Units (BDDS) would regularly inspect the premises of major government and private facilities. Police personnel will be stationed at important government offices such as Mantralaya, and anti-sabotage measures such as searches of persons and verification of premises by the BDDS will be implemented. All police stations will maintain a high alert in the form of static deployment and patrols to avoid any untoward incidents, the DCP added. The anti-terrorism cell (ATC) and control officers in all police stations were activated to collect intelligence. Night patrol personnel and hello squads have been urged to be on high alert to prevent public order issues, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said. The special branch, the crime branch, the protection and security branch, including BDDS, will be on their guard. Agents from the Social Media Lab (SML) would take heightened vigilance on the social media platform to ensure that offensive and sensitive posts do not go viral and disrupt the law and order situation, one said. other officer. The agents of the criminal branch are responsible for keeping an eye on the city’s history sheets. Personnel from the criminal branch are also said to be part of the security gang and patrol in civilian clothes. City combat teams and the Rapid Response Team (QRT) will be strategically stationed on standby for an immediate response, if required. Police also conducted a mass prevention All Out Operation on Friday. In this race, the police carried out surprise checks, nakabandi, search operations and also stepped up patrols and caught 79 wanted defendants. The combing operation was carried out at 230 locations. Police also arrested 121 defendants were arrested under anti-drug laws, while 37 people were detained for illegal possession of weapons. Action was also taken against 46 criminals for violating outsourcing orders, police said.

