Live Ventures Shareholder Alert





James (Josh) Wilson, Securities Litigation Partner, encourages investors who have suffered losses greater than $ 50,000 in live businesses to contact him directly to discuss their options New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – Aug. 14, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE). If you have incurred losses greater than $ 50,000 while investing in shares or options of Live Ventures and want to discuss your legal rights, call partner Faruqi & Faruqi Josh Wilson directly To 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (ext. 1310). You can also click here for more information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/LIVE. There is no cost or obligation for you. Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national minority and women-owned securities law firm, with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. On August 3, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a complaint (the “SEC complaint”) against the Company and its CEO, Jon Isaac. The SEC complaint, among others, alleges that Live Ventures recorded income from a backdated contract to increase the company’s pre-tax profit for fiscal 2016 by 20%. The company and CEO Isaac are also said to have overestimated earnings per share by 40% by wrongly underestimating the number of outstanding shares of the company. Further, the SEC complaint alleges that in addition to disclosing falsified financial results, CEO Isaac hired a stock promoter to stimulate interest in Live Ventures. As alleged, the financial manipulation and promotion of the stocks drove up the company’s stock price. Isaac allegedly profited from the secret sale of shares of Live Ventures in a nominee account he controlled on behalf of Kingston Diversified Holdings. Lawyer advertising. The law firm responsible for this announcement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Past results do not guarantee or predict a similar result with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated confidentially. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93194

