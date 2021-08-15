Banks are always on the lookout for talent to manage Hong Kong lists





Hong Kong Stock Exchange Reports a jump in inquiries after regulators made it harder for Chinese companies to go public in the United States. This means banks are gearing up for a busy few months after a sharp drop in tech stocks following regulatory turmoil. Capital markets activity took off in the first half of the year and banks entered a war for talent as they staffed themselves to meet demand. Recruiting has entered a summer lull, but it could rebound. We don’t see a lot of companies pulling out of hiring, said Jacky Wang of Unicorn Advisor, a Hong Kong-based headhunter. As most Hong Kong based companies and especially Chinese companies are still very focused on listing in Hong Kong, their pipeline has not been affected that much. In fact, an increase in IPOs in Hong Kong would play on the strengths of Western banks, which are dominant in offshore listings. They have also been the most active recruiters in capital markets and consulting. Bank of America has hired approximately 70 bankers at all levels in the past 12 months and Peter Guenthardt, co-head of regional investment banking pretends to be roughly neck and neck with JP Morgan, third, having finished the first half in sixth place. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley occupy the top two spots and when it comes to listings, they were also the top two bookkeepers for Hong Kong IPOs in the first half of the year. Nomura and Citigroup are among the banks that are still looking to recruit both in ECM and in hot industries such as tech, media and telecoms and healthcare, where the bulk of the ads and their desire come from. integrating people could extend the recruiting season. . Usually, companies that haven’t settled their hiring by summer would press pause because bankers arriving after the end of September are not eligible for a bonus. But that could change this year when you could see bankers being redeemed from their bonuses just to have them in place by January, said an executive at an international headhunter company in Hong Kong. Other companies are catching up. Barclays is rebuilding its ECM operation while Deutsche has less presence after exiting from equity trading in 2019, but sees great opportunities in its debt capital markets franchise. That leaves Chinese banks, which could be the losers if more listings moved to Hong Kong. They enjoy a dominant position in A-share listings and were in the best position to benefit from a greater number of onshore IPOs. They have raised wages at all levels to keep pace with Western companies. On the contrary, recruiting could become even more frantic, added the headhunter. Do you have a confidential story, tip or comment you would like to share? Contact: [email protected] in the first place. Whatsapp / Signal / Telegram also available. Please indulge us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all of our comments are human moderated. Sometimes these humans may be asleep or away from their desks, which may take some time for your comment to appear. Ultimately, it will do so unless it is offensive or defamatory (in which case it won’t.) photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash

