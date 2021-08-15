How to Report Identity Theft to the SEC for the Whistleblower Awards

Identity theft is a form of market manipulation where traders artificially inflate the supply and demand of an asset to increase profits. Traders involved in identity theft place a large number of orders to buy or sell a certain stock or asset without intending to act on the orders. This deceptive trading practice leads other market participants to mistakenly believe that there is pressure to act on this asset and causes other participants to place orders at artificially altered prices.

Spoofing affects prices because the artificial increase in activity on the buy or sell side of an asset creates the perception that there is a change in the number of investors willing to buy or sell. Counterfeiters place bogus bids or offers with the intention of canceling before executing so that they can then act on genuine orders at a more favorable price. Often, thieves use automated trading and algorithms to achieve their goals.

The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 prohibits identity theft, which it defines as an offer or an offer with the intention of canceling the offer or offer before execution. 7 USC 6c (a) (5) (C). Identity theft also violates SEC rules, including the market manipulation provisions of Section 9 (a) (2) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Identity Theft Law Enforcement Actions

In the case of JP Morgan Securities LLC

On September 29, 2020, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)announcementcharges against JP Morgan Securities LLC, a broker-dealer subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., for fraudulently engaging in manipulative transactions in US Treasury securities. According to the SECorder, some traders on the JP Morgan Securities Treasuries trading desk placed actual orders to buy or sell a particular Treasury security, while almost simultaneously placing usurpation orders, which traders did not understand. ‘intention to run, for the same set of treasury securities on the opposite side of the market. The spoofing orders were intended to create a false appearance of buying or selling interest, which would cause other market participants to trade against the genuine orders at prices more favorable to JP Morgan Securities than JP Morgan Securities would have. could get otherwise.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay a restitution of $ 10 million and a civil fine of $ 25 million to settle the SEC action. In addition, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have filed parallel actions against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and some of its affiliates for engaging in transactions. manipulative. In total, the three actions resulted in financial penalties against JPMorgan Chase & Co. totaling $ 920 million, which included amounts for restitution, forfeiture, restitution, penalties and fines.

United States of America v. Edward Bases and John Pacilio

On August 5, 2021, a federal jury convicted Edward Bases and John Pacilio, two former Merrill Lynch traders, for engaging in a multi-year fraud scheme aimed at manipulating the precious metals market. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ)Press releaseBy announcing the action, the two traders fraudulently pushed market prices up or down by regularly placing large fraudulent orders in the precious metals futures markets that they did not intend to trade. to fill.

After manipulating the market, Bases and Pacilio executed trades at favorable prices for their own profit and to the detriment of other traders. DOJsChargeexplained how Bases and Pacilio discussed their intention to push the market through identity theft in chat conversations.

In the Nicholas Mejia Scrivener case

The SEC recentlyaccuseda California impersonated day trader, where he placed multiple orders to buy or sell stocks, sometimes at multiple price points that he did not intend to execute. The SEC alleged that the purpose of the bogus orders was to create the appearance of inflated market interest and to induce other players to trade at artificial prices. The trader then executed genuine orders at manipulated prices and removed the bogus orders. The SEC found that the traders’ conduct violated section 9 (a) (2) of the Exchange Act of 1934, and the trader settled by consenting to a cease and desist order and paying in restitution, interest and a civil penalty.

SEC and CFTC Whistleblower Award for Identity Theft Report

Under the SEC Whistleblower Program and CFTC Whistleblower Program, a whistleblower who reports an identity theft to the SEC or CFTC may be eligible for a reward. These practices can constitute spoofing:

Place orders to buy or sell a share or asset without the intention of execution;

Attempting to induce other traders to act on a certain stock or asset to manipulate market prices and profitability;

Create a false appearance of market interest to manipulate the price of a stock or asset;

Place deceptively large buy or sell orders to only withdraw those orders after smaller and more genuine orders on the other side of the market have been executed;

Using false orders to favorably affect the prices of a stock or asset (to increase market prices if you intend to sell or to decrease market prices if you intend to sell to buy) so that one can then receive more ideal prices for a real order.

If a whistleblower’s information leads the SEC or CFTC to successful enforcement action with total monetary penalties greater than $ 1 million, a whistleblower may receive a reward ranging from 10 to 30 percent of the total monetary penalties collected.

Since 2012, the SEC has issued nearly$ 1 billion to whistleblowersand the CFTC issued approximately$ 123 million to whistleblowers. The SEC’s biggest whistleblower rewards to date are $ 114 million and $ 50 million. The CFTC’s largest whistleblower rewards to date are $ 45 million and $ 30 million.

How to Report Identity Theft and Win a Whistleblower Award

To report identity theft and qualify for a whistleblower award, the SEC and CFTC require whistleblowers or their attorneys to report their whistleblowers online through their whistleblower, complaint, or referral portal or by mail / faxForm TCR at whistleblowing offices. Before submitting a tip, whistleblowers should consider scheduling a confidential consultation with a whistleblower lawyer.

The road to receiving a reward is long and complex. Experienced whistleblower lawyers can provide essential advice to whistleblowers throughout this process to increase the likelihood that they will not only obtain, but maximize, their rewards.

SEC and CFTC Whistleblower Protections for Identity Theft Disclosures

The SEC and CFTC whistleblower programs protect the confidentiality of whistleblowers and do not disclose information that may directly or indirectly reveal the identity of a whistleblower. Additionally, a whistleblower can submit an anonymous report to the SEC and CFTC if represented by legal counsel. In certain circumstances, a whistleblower may remain anonymous, even to the SEC and CFTC, until a decision is made. However, even at the time of a reward, the identity of the whistleblower is not made public.