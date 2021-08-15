EDITORIAL: Chinese blacklisted companies pose a risk





The exchange-traded funds (ETF) industry in Taiwan is closely watching the fallout from a June 3 executive order signed by US President Joe Biden. The ordinance aims to combat repression and human rights abuses by prohibiting Americans from investing in 59 companies with links to the Chinese military or from selling surveillance technology. It also prohibits investments in funds that hold blacklisted Chinese securities in their portfolios. Continuing a campaign launched in November last year by former US President Donald Trump, Bidens’ executive order increased the number of Chinese companies blacklisted from 44 to 59. The list not only includes telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co and China’s leading chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, as well as CCTV equipment maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, Avic Aviation High-Technology Co, Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co and Cosco Shipping Holdings. Bidens’ order went into effect on August 2, and U.S. investors have one year to divest shares of blacklisted Chinese companies. On that day, the S&P Dow Jones Indices, which maintain the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, removed 25 Chinese companies from their indexes, while FTSE Russell, a provider of stock benchmarks, removed 20 undertakings on July 28. Taiwanese investors might think the U.S. decree has nothing to do with their portfolio, but if they have an ETF that must comply with the ban, the fund will no longer hold blacklisted Chinese companies, which could have been some of the companies they were interested in. However, some Taiwanese investors may still be exposed to blacklisted Chinese companies through the 35 ETFs managed by local fund managers. Holding shares in these Chinese military-linked companies likely threatens Taiwan’s national security, such as when Chinese planes encroach on Taiwan’s air defense identification area. Chinese blacklisted companies may stay in certain local ETFs because managers have yet to rebalance their investment allocations, or managers may only reflect changes made by global index providers, the companies remaining in a portfolio of managers because they are still part of a benchmark of index providers. Either way, investors trust fund managers to seek returns in the face of changing global trade, economic outlook and geopolitical issues. Managers should also target investments that contribute to sustainable development or that respect so-called environmental, social and governance principles, as well as investments that contribute to Taiwan’s national security and democratic values. For example, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology’s products are said to be used by Beijing to monitor Muslim minorities in camps in China’s Xinjiang region. Avic Aviation High-Technology mainly develops composite materials used in military aviation, while Avic Shenyang Aircraft has been manufacturing military planes, including almost all Chinese fighters since 1951. The Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association issued a statement on Friday saying it is aware of the problem and is working with local fund managers to communicate with index providers in hopes of excluding Chinese companies. blacklist their benchmarks and investment portfolios as soon as possible. as possible. Growing tensions between the United States and China have increased the risk of investing in Chinese stocks listed in the United States. The Financial Supervisory Commission, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association are expected to monitor developments and act swiftly to protect the interests of investors.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2021/08/16/2003762668 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos