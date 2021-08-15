Are you missing out on the huge gains of the stock market? Here’s how to get in now





If you don't invest in stocks, you are missing out on a major opportunity to turn money you don't need right away into big money over time. The S&P 500 Index, which is widely viewed as a measure of the performance of the broader market, is up 18% year-to-date. And while the value of the index can fluctuate, it's fair to say that the value of stocks has skyrocketed this year and has the potential to continue to climb. If you want to get a share of the stock, your best bet is to open a brokerage account and start investing. Here's what you need to know to open one for the first time. Not all brokerage firms are created equal There are plenty of different brokerage accounts to help you grow your wealth, but not all of them are the same. Brokerages can have different fee structures and rules, and it's important to do your research before investing any money in them. But in general, here are a few characteristics that you will want to look for in a brokerage house. Negotiation without commission: Some brokerage accounts charge you a fee each time you buy a stock. If you trade a lot, these fees could add up and eat into your returns. Many brokerages these days don't charge commissions, so it's best to focus your research on those.

ETF without commission: Many brokerage firms allow investors to purchase exchange traded funds (ETFs). This is a great tool that you can use to diversify your portfolio, especially when you find a brokerage that won't charge you for buying ETFs. This means that you will be able to keep more of your money to yourself.

Splits: Fractions of shares allow you to buy part of a share if a whole share is out of reach for you financially or if it does not fit your investment budget. Suppose there is a stock you want to own that costs $ 1,000 for a single stock and you only want to invest $ 250. If you open a brokerage account that offers split investing, you can buy a quarter share of that stock rather than having to pass ownership of part of that company.

No minimum account: Some brokerage firms require you to keep a certain balance in your account, in the same way that some banks have a minimum balance. If you don't want to be limited, you might be better off looking for a brokerage that won't impose an account minimum. Of course, opening a brokerage account is only one step in taking advantage of stock market gains. You will also need to fund this account and decide how to invest your money. If you are not at all familiar with investing, you might want to start by buying ETFs, as they don't require a lot of research. Individual stocks are a bit more complicated, so you'll need some primer on how to invest in stocks. And if you plan to buy individual stocks, aim for a diverse mix of a few different segments of the market. The Ascent's Picks for Top Online Stock Brokers Find the best stock broker for you from these top picks. Whether you're looking for a special sign-up offer, exceptional customer support, $ 0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps, or more, you'll find a broker who will meet your trading needs. See the selections Investing in stocks could make you a lot richer over time, and opening a brokerage account is your first step on that path. Take the time to compare your choices to be happy with where you are spending your money.

