Buyout of China Life this year, according to China Development





By Kao Shih-ching / Journalist

China Development Financial Holding Co () said Thursday that it seeks to complete the buyout of China Life Insurance Co () by the end of this year by acquiring all of the company’s remaining shares through a share swap. The boards of directors of the companies have approved the proposed share exchange, in which one common share of China Life would be exchanged for 0.8 common share of China Development, plus 0.73 preferred share of China Development and a bonus in cash of NT $ 11.5 per share, they said. China Development would issue 2.07 billion new common shares and 1.89 billion new preferred shares which would be exchanged for common stock of China Lifes, they said. Photo courtesy of China Life Insurance Co China Development said it would consider several options, including issuing corporate bonds, to fund the deal. Through two takeover bids finalized in September 2017 and February this year, China Development increased its stake in China Life to 55.95%. The company hopes to finalize the acquisition of the remaining 44.05% of the life insurer, if shareholders approve the deal at a meeting on October 1, he said. The takeover, while including the issuance of new shares, would not necessarily weaken our earnings per share, as it would give us full ownership of China Life and allow us to benefit from the insurers’ earnings, which is expected to be significant. contribute, said China Development spokesperson Richard. Chang () told the Taipei Times by phone on Friday. Based on China Life’s closing share price of NT $ 26.9 and China Developments share price of NT $ 13.85 on Thursday, China Development offered a 17.3% premium for China Life shares, Chang said. The deal is unusual because China Development would not only immediately offer liquidity to China Lifes shareholders, but also give them access to its own preferred shares with an annual dividend yield of 3.55%, he said. After fully acquiring China Life, China Development would seek to strengthen its insurance operations, as well as its banking and securities business, the company said, adding that this would boost its overall growth. China Development said it will step up efforts to accelerate the integration of its three main banking, insurance and securities businesses. The two companies plan to trade shares by the end of this year, pending approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission, Chang said. China Life would be delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange after the acquisition, Chang said. CNA Supplementary Reports

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/08/16/2003762660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos