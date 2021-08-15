Business
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
Momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD will remain positive and the breadth of the market will improve, further strengthening the near-term bullish outlook, said Ashis Biswas of CapitalVia Global Research.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|431.20
|4.05
|0.95
|ntpc
|118.25
|-0.90
|-0.76
|Indiabulls Hsg
|249.65
|1.30
|0.52
|Nhpc
|26.60
|0.60
|2.31
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting