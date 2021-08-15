Paytm helps staff exercise stock options

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of payment service provider Paytm, is in talks with five lenders to help employees borrow money to exercise their stock options ahead of the long-awaited IPO of the company, said two people familiar with the discussions.

Paytm wants to help employees pay for the purchase of their vested options and make tax payments if necessary, the people said, on condition of anonymity. Stock options are taxed as perquisites when the employee exercises the stock option. The strike price is the amount the employee pays to purchase the vested options.

The difference between the fair market value of the shares on the date the options are exercised and the amount paid to exercise the option is taxed based on the employee’s salary bracket. Additionally, employees may have to pay capital gains tax if they choose to sell their shares.

Paytm (One97) is in talks with financial institutions such as IIFL, ICICI Bank and Edelweiss Capital to help its employees convert their employee share plans into shares and provide them with loans to pay the strike price and the payment of taxes. These loans are expected to be for 12 months, ”said one of the people named above.

It should facilitate a loan of around 100 crore for this purpose, helping 300 to 500 employees who hold stock options, the second person said.

A spokesperson for One97 declined to comment on the development.

One97 management is also in talks to absorb interest charges on employee loans. The final names of the lenders and the total loan amount are expected to be decided this week, ”the second person said.

Lenders, including Edelweiss-backed ECL Finance Ltd and ICICI Bank, offer these loans to clients to exercise their stock options.

In the event that an employee does not repay, lenders usually allow the individual to sell a portion of their stock to repay the loan. In the event of a delay in Paytms’ IPO, employees also have the option of selling their shares on the gray market to repay the loan, “a banker said on condition of anonymity.

Paytms’ liquidity exercise comes at a time when it aims to more than double its ESOP (Employee Stock Option Plan) pool to reward employees ahead of its IPO in late November. In a letter to shareholders last week, the company said it plans to change the One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 by more than doubling its existing ESOP pool from 24.1 million stock options to 61.1 million for a face value of 1 each. The decision to expand its stock option pool will be put to a vote at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on September 2, Mint said earlier.

Since its inception, Paytm has formulated two ESOP programs, One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008 and One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019, according to draft share sale documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in mid -July.

Paytm is awaiting Sebi’s approval for its Initial public offering of 16,600 crore. The IPO is billed as one of the biggest sellers of initial shares in the country. As part of the share sale, Paytm will sell new shares worth 8,300 crore, according to its draft stock sale documents. In addition, existing shareholders will sell shares worth another 8,300 crore from the IPO. Paytm also plans to use 4,300 crore of the new issue to expand its existing business lines and acquire new traders and customers, according to its draft share sale document.

For the year ended March 31, Paytms’ consolidated sales decreased 11% to 3,187 crores, but he managed to cut losses by 42% for 1,701 crores.

