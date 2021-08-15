Anand Srinivasan – The Hindu





As a business grows, growth tends to slow down due to scaling issues

IIndian subsidiaries of foreign parent companies listed on Indian stock exchanges are unanimously regarded as titans of quality and value in long-term purchases. Their high P / E ratings are a testament to their widespread reputation in the investment world. However, the perception that they serve to make wealth worse is questionable. A company like Hindustan Unilever, with brands like Dove, Lifebuoy, Kissan, etc., has great brand recall and is without a doubt a fantastic debt free company. It might sound like a good investment, but as Howard Marks says, no asset is a good investment at all costs. Despite strong fundamentals, HUL is a mediocre investment due to its outrageous valuations relative to its potential return on investment. As of August 11, HUL was trading at a price / earnings ratio of 68.55, with a dividend yield of 1.3%. The argument made by many investors for buying HUL at this valuation is its supposed growth prospects and brand recognition. At most, HUL posted a compound average growth rate of 14% from 2010 to 2021. The AP / E ratio of 68.55 is the equivalent of a valuation of a high growth tech company. It is safe to say that HUL will not be able to display growth rivaling a high growth tech company for many reasons. The main one is that as a business grows, growth tends to slow down due to scaling issues. Also, the problem with HUL and other foreign affiliates that are listed in India is that the dividend payout rate is high. The consequence of a high payout ratio manifests itself when the parent company Unilever owns more than 60% of the company. The subsidiary (HUL) is a way for the parent company (Unilever) to extract profits in the form of dividends with minimal capital expenditure, which is necessary to maintain growth. Unfortunately, the problem extends beyond a high dividend payout ratio and a high P / E ratio. The subsidiary is also obliged to pay a royalty to the parent company in addition to a profit sharing. This is a losing deal for the retail investor, who loses some of their EPS in royalty spending. This issue includes all major foreign affiliates listed in India such as Nestlé, P&G, and Colgate-Palmolive. Nonetheless, there is a way for retail investors to invest in these wonderful companies while avoiding the previously mentioned problem. An investor could invest in the parent company Unilever listed on the London Stock Exchange. The RBI has made it possible for retail investors to buy stocks from foreign stock exchanges. In addition, financial companies and brokerage houses have allowed retail investors to buy these parent companies. Unilever is trading at a much more modest P / E valuation of 23.71 and offers a higher dividend yield of 3.53%. In addition, the retail investor will be able to grasp the supposedly high growth prospects of its HUL unit thanks to the controlling stake of Unilever. Unlike a P / E ratio of 68.55 and a lean return of 1.3%, a P / E ratio of 23.71 and a return of 3.53% while still maintaining the growth outlook is a godsend. This disparity in value is not limited to HUL only. Moreover, after taking into account the depreciation of the rupee, the retail investor realizes a large long-term return by investing in the dollar / pound, which is appreciating in value. The dollar has appreciated more than 60% over a 10 year period from 2011 to 2021. If the retail investor does not wish to invest overseas, he can invest in a low cost passive index fund NIFTY for build your fortune over the long term, while remaining diversified in more than 50 large companies. Thus, it is prudent for the retail investor to avoid these overvalued units favoring their parent companies. (The author can be contacted at anand.s.srinivasan @ gmail.com)

