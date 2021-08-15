Page Industries Q1 is on the mute, but stock valuation is expensive

Shares of Page Industries Ltds fell more than 3% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, following its mixed results in the June quarter (Q1FY22).

Company figures show the impact of disruptions linked to the pandemic on sales.

Revenue fell 43% qoq for 501 crore, although a favorable base boosted year-over-year growth. But the revenue is still 40% lower than the first quarter of FY20, so the performance is not exciting enough.

Within the segments, athleisure, children’s and women’s underwear experienced stronger growth compared to men’s underwear. As such, a recovery in men’s indoor wear would go a long way in improving feelings for the title, analysts said.

The profitability of the first quarter of fiscal 22, too, was not to be expected. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins contracted 1,250 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 6.8%. One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Note that gross margin has stagnated sequentially, but low operating leverage hurt EBITDA. The EBITDA margin was lower mainly due to the under-absorption of the company’s salaries, selling and general expenses, the company said.

View full picture kumar satish / mint

A slower-than-expected recovery and lower than estimated margins in July resulted in a 5.4% reduction in our earnings per share (EPS) forecast for fiscal 22, even though our EPS for fiscal 23 n ‘has been reduced by only 1.9%, ”analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in an Aug. 12 report.

Page Industries told analysts that the sales recovery in July was healthy and similar to that of April. Certainly, the athleisure segment is expected to experience a good run in the near future as consumers are likely to spend more time at home.

However, momentum needs to pick up in men’s underwear and the women’s underwear industry needs to be sustained, especially as the factors driving rapid growth in the water sports segment are not believed to be present. beyond fiscal 22 “, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Based on Bloomberg Given that Page Industries shares are trading at about 61 times estimated FY 23 earnings. Sure, valuations don’t come cheap.

The main risks would be intense competition in underwear and commodity inflation impacting growth or margins and prolonged operational restrictions, ”analysts at YES Securities Ltd said in a report on August 12.

