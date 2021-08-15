Renewable electricity agreements studied by the British government | Energy industry

The UK government has launched an investigation into renewable electricity deals amid growing concerns about the extent of green laundering by large energy companies claiming to offer environmental benefits to customers.

In a crackdown as growing numbers move to a renewable energy deal, the government has said it will review how the industry markets its green electricity tariffs to consumers.

Warning that it plans to toughen the rules to prevent companies from overstating the environmental benefits of their green electricity tariffs, a marketing tactic known as greenwashing, the business department said the investigation would focus on whether labels such as 100% renewable or green remained fit for purpose.

No less than nine million UK homes apply green tariffs, and more than half of all new deals launched by energy providers now claim to have environmental benefits.

However, companies are currently able to advertise their tariffs as green even though some of the energy they supply comes from fossil fuels, which industry figures show is likely to cause consumers to fall back. fault.

There are a number of avenues that suppliers can use to achieve green status under current rules, including committing to use 100% of their customers’ income to invest in renewable energy development or entering into an agreement with a wind farm. or an existing solar panel to purchase the electricity they produce.

As part of a government program, energy companies buy certificates known as Guarantees of Renewable Energy Origin, which are designed to show consumers how much of the electricity they sell has been acquired at from own sources.

When a supplier claims that its 100% renewable energy tariff is guaranteed in this way, it means that it will associate each megawatt of electricity consumed by its customers with certificates representing the same amount of renewable energy.

However, experts warned the system was open to loopholes that risked double-counting the use of the UK’s renewable energy supply or even claiming foreign renewables as its own.

The government has said it is considering reforming the Rego system to make it smarter. Energy providers could also be forced to provide clearer information to consumers about their green tariffs, including the type of renewable energy used, such as wind or solar, and where and when the renewable energy was. produced.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said there were concerns that some energy companies were exaggerating how environmentally friendly their products were.

Millions of UK homes are choosing to go green, and more and more of our energy comes from renewables. But I want people to know that when they sign up for a green tariff, they are investing in companies that make a conscious choice to invest in renewable energy. Part of this is making sure companies are as transparent as possible about where their power comes from, she said.

The business department said YouGov polls showed nearly two-thirds (62%) of UK energy consumers said their purchasing decisions were influenced by the greenness of an energy tariff. However, 75% believe that suppliers should be open and transparent about their prices, including the amount of renewable energy they buy from other companies.

The Good Energy company is one of those which has strongly criticized greenwash tariffs. In April of this year, he said energy providers had for some time been able to mislead customers who were trying to do the right thing by going green.

The government is also issuing a separate call for evidence on third-party intermediaries in the energy retail market, such as price comparison websites, auto-switching services and other brokers. For now, these operate outside the rules of the retail market, and ministers will seek their views on the need for a regulatory framework.

Consumer protection advocates and price comparison services have also called for more transparency around providers who market their tariffs as green.

Richard Neudegg, Regulatory Officer at Uswitch.com, the comparison service, said: More and more people are buying green fares, but it has been difficult for billpayers to know exactly what lies beneath the hood of these offers. We support any measure aimed at demystifying green tariffs for households.