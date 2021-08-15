Robinhood gets boost as Congress denies ban on sales tactic for the time being

Robinhood dodged a blow to its business model following a vote by the House Financial Services Committee that resulted in the silent abandonment of an early legislative effort to ban a practice known as “payment for order flow, ”FOX Business learned.

Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) is a practice where discount brokers sell their clients’ buy and sell orders to third party brokerage firms like Citadel and Virtu Financial. It allows companies like Robinhood, Charles Schwab Co. and ETrade to offer commission-free or low-cost trading to investors.

But the practice is not without critics, including Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who said PFOF could lead to abuses such as not providing clients with the best price execution.

The House Financial Services Committee, chaired by President Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Launched its own investigation earlier this year and, according to people familiar with the matter, some of its prominent members had been pushing for it. ban on PFOF.

But the legislation the committee passed on July 30, introduced by Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., Is far from a ban. It simply orders the Securities and Exchange Commission to “investigate” and “consider” banning or limiting PFOF.

The bill also directs the SEC to examine conflicts of interest based on PFOF agreements and the impact of PFOF on the quality of order execution.

According to the wording of the last bill, the SEC has exactly 180 days to report to Congress all the findings of the so-called “study.” The SEC then has 18 months to “revise its rules in accordance with such a study, including, if justified, prohibiting or limiting the payment of order flows.” The bill adds that the SEC can terminate the study early and issue rules to limit, regulate or prohibit payment of order flows if the Commission considers such a rule necessary in the public interest. for investor protection.

In other words, the ban is not excluded … for the moment.

The committee’s decision to study the PFOF came after lobbying from Robinhood and other Wall Street companies. They provided committee members with proof that trading has never been cheaper and more democratized since discount brokers engaged with third-party brokers to sell their order flow, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the committee’s final bill has received some coverage, the details of the bill, including committee members opting for a study rather than an outright ban amid lobbying, have yet to be seen. been communicated.

Robinhood shares climbed more than 5% when FOX Business first released those details on Friday.

A Robinhood spokesperson did not comment. SEC and Financial Services Committee press officials did not respond to calls for comment.

Lobbying has highlighted how underserved communities – middle class people of all races – and a new generation of millennial investors are now trading in stocks and benefiting from stock market gains traditionally reaped by wealthier Americans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robinhood’s setback forced GOP committee members and moderate Democrats to pass the watered-down bill, these people say, and the resulting legislation shows that any attempt by Gensler to push for major changes in the PFOF would likely meet resistance from Congress.

It is also unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Will even present the bill to the entire House, the sources added.

Investors think this is great news for Robinhood, the new no-cost brokerage firm and app that just went public last month. Many discount brokers like Schwab have diverse business models, but Robinhood’s business is more trading than other discount companies.

PFOF was responsible for 81% of Robinhood’s total revenue in the first quarter of this year.

In fact, fears of a PFOF ban have dampened appetite for Robinhood’s IPO among large institutional investors, FOX Business reported.

Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee have been considering a ban on PFOF since the historic meme stock frenzy in January and after Gensler’s criticism.

At the time, Gensler said PFOF could create conflicts of interest for clients and brokerages. Companies like Robinhood could be incentivized to send order flow to third-party brokers based on a business relationship rather than best execution.

Brokerages, on the other hand, could gain an information advantage by knowing where the flow of retail orders is heading.

For these reasons, PFOF is currently banned in the UK and Canada; Gensler said the SEC would investigate whether similar bans could be applied in US markets.

Robinhood and the third-party brokers deny these allegations and at least initially these denials were mostly ignored.

According to an early version of the House bill, an amendment to the Securities Act of 1933 would not make “illegal the solicitation, receipt or payment of a flow of orders (as that term is defined in section 240.10b-10 (d) (8) of Title 17, Code of Federal Regulations, as of the date of adoption of this paragraph) that consists of a monetary payment, service, property or other advantage giving rise to remuneration , compensation or consideration to a broker or concessionaire… ”

Sherman, who also introduced the bill in its current form, was skeptical of the PFOF model. In February, in practice hearings, he attacked Citadel Securities chief Ken Griffin, alleging that PFOF was somehow hiding the true costs of trading from retail investors.

Griffin’s company is one of the largest suppliers of PFOF. During the heated exchange, he countered that the practice had saved retail investors billions of dollars over the years, unlike other execution strategies, an argument that eventually resonated. among most of the committee members and resulted in the proposed legislation being far from a ban. .

A Sherman media official did not respond to calls for comment.

In December 2020, the SEC struck a deal with Robinhood, which paid $ 65 million for allegedly misleading investors about how it makes its money through PFOF. The company has neither admitted nor denied the wrongdoing. The SEC alleged clients lost millions trading on Robinhood rather than other brokers who could have offered them better prices.

With a PFOF ban on the table, at least for now, Robinhood shares recovered from their initial offer price of $ 38 to close above $ 50 on Friday. Traders interviewed by FOX Business say they doubt Gensler is spending valuable political capital to push for a ban through a full committee vote that would upend its relationship with Congress.

“I say good luck with that one,” said Teddy Weisberg, founder of Seaport Securities. “It will be very difficult, if not impossible, to put this genius back in the bottle.”