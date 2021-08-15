Business
Are N95 masks with valves safe for COVID-19 protection?
The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for over 93% of all cases in the United States, mostly among the unvaccinated population.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed his mask guidance last month. The agency is now recommending that people living in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors again. Almost two-thirds of counties in the United States have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC Data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
But, are N95 face masks with valves safe for COVID-19 protection?
Yes, CDC says an N95 mask with a valve protects you and others of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, a NIOSH approved N95 filter mask respirator with exhalation valve provides the same protection to the wearer as a respirator without a valve. As source control, the conclusions of NIOSH Research suggest that, even without covering the valve, N95 respirators with exhalation valves provide the same or better source control than surgical masks, procedural masks, cloth masks, or cloth covers.
An N95 mask is a respirator designed to achieve a very tight facial fit and highly effective filtration of airborne particles, according to the FDA. Fit test is also recommended to ensure a secure fit.
N95 masks were once hard to find as they were in high demand at the start of the pandemic, leading customers to purchase KN95 masks. But now there are many N95 masks available now.
KN95 masks are a cheaper alternative to N95 masks, provided they meet requirements similar to those set by the CDC National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for respirators, According to the CDC.
Several reputable merchants specialize in selling NIOSH certified N95 and KN95 masks with reasonably fast shipping, including companies like N95 medical supplies, N95MaskCo and Long before.
Below is a summary of where you can buy CDC certified N95 and KN95 face masks if you decide to upgrade, as well as disposable mask options.
