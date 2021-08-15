Liz Weston: Rushing to pay off mortgage in retirement could leave some couples cash poor





Dear Liz: My husband and I are retired, with enough income from our pensions and social security to cover our modest needs, as well as extra money in retirement accounts. We have owned our house for 35 years, but have refinanced several times and we still have 15 years left on a 20-year mortgage. With rates so low we were considering refinancing a 15 year mortgage just for the overall interest savings, but we started to think about the fact that at age 67 and 72 we are both unlikely to survive. another 15 years. years to repay this loan. Since this is the case, we are now considering taking out a 30 year mortgage, with monthly payments of $ 700 or $ 800 less than what we are currently paying. Our house is worth about 10 times what we owe it, and if we were to move into an assisted living facility, we could rent it out at a profit, even with a mortgage. We also each have a life insurance policy that is sufficient to pay off the mortgage balance if one of us dies before the other. I know conventional wisdom says that we should pay off our mortgage as quickly as possible. But an additional $ 700 or $ 800 per month would help! Did I miss something? Is this a bad idea? Answer: Not necessarily. Most people would benefit from having their house paid off when they retire, especially if they don’t have enough guaranteed income from pensions and social security to cover basic expenses. Paying off debt in retirement could mean they are drawing too much into their retirement savings, putting them at increased risk of eventually running out of money. Once people retire, however, they shouldn’t necessarily be rushing to pay off a mortgage. This could leave them short of money. You are in a particularly fortunate position. Your guaranteed income covers your expenses, including your current mortgage, and you have a way to pay off the loan when that income declines on the first death. (The survivor will get the bigger of the two Social Security checks. What happens with the pension depends on which option you choose, it can go away or go away or continue as before.) Even with a mortgage, you have options. ‘a large amount of equity that can be tapped if needed. So refinancing for a longer loan could make a lot of sense. To be sure, however, you should pass the idea on to a fiduciary, pay-only financial planner who can review your situation and provide you with comprehensive advice. Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist forNerdWallet.Questions can be directed to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the contact form atasklizweston.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2021/08/liz-weston-rushing-to-pay-off-mortgage-in-retirement-could-leave-some-couples-cash-poor.html

