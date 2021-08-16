Virginia to provide third doses of COVID-19 for immunocompromised | Securities





The state will make the third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available to moderately and severely immunosuppressed state residents starting today. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their vaccination guidelines this week to recommend third doses of mRNA for people with significantly compromised immune systems. Vaccines are readily available throughout Virginia, and vaccine vendors are expected to make third doses available over the next few days as they adjust their processes. This is important additional protection for people with weakened immune systems, state health commissioner Norman Oliver said in a press release. As COVID-19 cases increase in Virginia and across the country, all eligible people should get the appropriate vaccine as soon as they can. The CDC’s decision is the final step in the process of authorizing third doses of mRNA vaccines for certain eligible populations. Studies have shown that people with weakened immune systems may have a poor response to the standard vaccination schedule and that a third dose is needed to boost these people’s immunity and protect them from serious complications from COVID-19. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluated those studies and recommended the change to the CDC on Thursday. Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, and therefore the FDA has not recommended additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Additionally, the FDA has not recommended any booster vaccines for the general public. Immunocompromised people who have already received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose. The third dose should be from the same manufacturer as the previous two doses when possible, but it is not required. For more information, see vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/virginia-to-provide-third-covid-19-doses-to-immunocompromised/article_6731d290-fcb0-11eb-b7c1-7b578d61ec5d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos