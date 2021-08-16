Asian stocks slide amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries





TOKYO Asian stocks fell on Monday, amid concerns about the surge in coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact of the collapse of Afghan governments. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 1.9% to 27,441.12 in morning trading, while the Australian S & P / ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,594.90. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 26,237.92, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,530.45. South Korean markets have been closed for Liberation Day, a national holiday. Analysts said the relatively slow vaccination rollout in Asia was weighing on investor sentiment. Japan, Thailand and Malaysia are among the countries that have reported several new record daily cases recently, and several countries have seen increases exceed or hamper their vaccination rollout. This extends the already lengthened timelines for herd immunity, requiring periodic lockdowns to thwart rising infection rates, said Venkateswara Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore. A d Asia remains the epicenter of the spread, with the number of COVID cases in Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand increasing over the weekend. ” Analysts have said the Taliban surge in the Afghan capital may seem like a distant event, but will undoubtedly affect markets elsewhere, including Asia. Yes, the markets will try to ward off this geopolitical earthquake: it’s just Afghanistan; That’s a long way off, Rabobank said in his daily market commentary. This geopolitical nightmare is almost certainly just beginning. In Japan, the government announced that the economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in April-June, raising hopes of a gradual recovery in damage from the pandemic. Some analysts expected a contraction. Improvements in private consumption and residential investment, as well as rising exports and imports were behind the growth. Wall Street finished last week with small gains and new highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. A d The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and posted its second consecutive weekly increase. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq rose less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained 7.17 points to 4,468. The Dow Jones added 15.53 points to 35,515.38 and the Nasdaq gained 6.64 points to 14,822.90. S&P 500 stocks were almost evenly split between winners and losers. Gains in tech, health care and housewares companies offset losses in banks, energy stocks and other sectors. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 20.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,223.11, another sign that traders were concerned about future economic growth. The University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index also lowered investor optimism, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. It was the biggest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial hold on the country. The unexpected drop in poll readings was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the United States. A d In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 80 cents to $ 67.64 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 80 cents to $ 69.79 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.56 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1798, compared to $ 1.1791.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/business/2021/08/16/asian-shares-slip-amid-pandemic-afghanistan-worries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos