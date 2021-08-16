Time, Listing Share price details





Krsnaa Diagnostics, the leading diagnostics channel, is set to go public on Monday. Krsnaa Diagnostics shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 a.m. on August 16. Krsnaa Diagnostics’ IPO was subscribed 64.40 times. Krsnaa Diagnostics’ stock is expected to be priced at over Rs 1,250 per share, a premium of more than 30% over the final issue price of Rs 954 per share, according to market analysts. Strong investor demand and a positive market outlook should translate into a healthy listing for Krsnaa Diagnostics stock. Krsnaa Diagnostics’ stock will be listed at a premium of around 30% over the issue price, said Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO received offers of over 45.80 crore of shares against the total issue size of over 71.12 lakh shares, data available from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 49.83 times. The quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 116.30 times and that for individual investors (RII) was subscribed 42.04 times. Prior to listing, Krsnaa Diagnostics stock was priced from 1,259 to 1,274 per share on the unofficial market. The gray market premium was 305-320 rupees, about 32-33.5 percent more than the final issue price of 954 rupees, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central data. Strong investor support and a decent gray market premium indicated a healthy listing for Krsnaa Diagnostics stock. “Krsnaa is a leading provider of differentiated diagnostic services, providing a range of technology-based diagnostic services such as imaging, pathology and teleradiology services to public and private hospitals, medical schools and centers. community health centers across India. The company focuses on the segment of public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics and has the largest presence in the segment of PPP diagnostics. About 70 percent of the company’s revenue comes from public health agencies, i.e. government, and these are long-term contracts ranging from 2 to 10 years, which shows good visibility revenue, ”said Ashish Chaturmohta, director of research, Sanctum Wealth Management. “The company uses Fresh Issue products in good areas such as loan repayment and capital spending. After the IPO proceeds, the company’s ED ratio will be 0.37. The Promoter’s participation was already low and after the IPO it will only be 27.38%. Based on the peer comparison problem, the price is aggressive. After 151cr the company’s PPE would be around 450cr and based on the ATR of FY20 i.e. 1.04 the company has the potential to generate around 468cr in revenue ( Non Covid) and with an adjusted PAT margin of FY20, PAT of around 37cr or EPS of 11.9 based on this issue, it also appears to be aggressively priced at 80 EP, ”Chaturmohta added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

