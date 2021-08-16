Devyani International Stock Lists at 57% Premium on NSE, BSE Today. Check the share price





Devyani International Limited made a strong IPO on Monday. Devyani International Limited’s share was listed at 140.9 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), over 56% premium over its issue price of 90. The script was listed at Rs 141 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a 56.66 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 90. The largest Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee franchisee in India opened its initial public offering of Rs 1,838 crore for subscription from August 4-6. The show elicited an overwhelming response from investors. Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.71 times out of the 11.25 crore shares. He received offers of more than 1,313.79 crore of shares against a total issue size of more than 11.25 crore of shares /. Launched with a single store in 1997, Devyani International has successfully grown to more than 26 states and three Union Territories in India. With 735 stores across the country, it is the largest franchisee of the Yum brand operating in more than 26 states and three union territories. The company operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India as well as in international markets. It also owns and operates its own franchisees such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli and Ckrussh Juice Bar in India. As of March 31, 2021, there were 264 KFC stores, 297 PH stores and 44 CC stores which contributed 84% to FY21 revenue. Deeply affected by the pandemic, this vertical decreased by 14.0 % in FY 21 to Rs 954 crore after increasing 13.4% in FY 20. However, after the second wave, we are seeing encouraging trends of resumption in sales. We expect the core business to increase its number of stores from 545 stores to 1150 stores (KFC +236 stores at 500, PH +253 stores at 550, CC +56 stores at 100) leading to a CAGR of 41.1% at Rs 2,680 crore per FY24. The gross margins of the main brands (KFC 67.7%, PH 74.1%, CC 78.5%) should be maintained given their strong appeal for the brand. During the period FY19-21, revenue growth was affected by the appearance of Covid at Rs 1,135 crore (-6.9% CAGR) resulting in a consequent reduction in EBITDA to Rs 226.9 crore ( -9.8% CAGR) and worsening losses to Rs 81.3 crores from INR 59.3 cr (FY19). However, the operating cash flow was encouraging and positive at Rs 239.6 cr. The company’s equity debt stood at 11x (with net debt of Rs 1,212.4 crore) and net worth of Rs 113.8 crore. Going forward, we expect Devyani International Limited to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 41.7% to Rs 842 crore in the period FY21-24E through a major brand revenue CAGR of 41.1 % to Rs 2,680 crore, revenues from international activities CAGR of 13.3% to Rs 168 crore, and pulling revenues from other businesses to Rs 378 crore (CAGR of 84.8%) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/business/devyani-international-stock-lists-at-56-premium-on-nse-bse-today-check-share-price-4090328.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos