Sensex, shrewd little changed; Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel Top Gainers





Indian equity benchmarks were little changed on Monday, with gains from Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and ITC being offset by losses from Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading lower after a series of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the global growth engine, just as much of the world struggles to stem the spread. of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. At 9:26 a.m., the Sensex was up 50 points to 55,488 and Nifty up 5 points to 16,533. There was further uncertainty over the possible geopolitical implications of the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and what it means for political stability in the region. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.2%, climbing back to year-long lows hit last month. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 820 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 149 crore. Twelve of the 15 sector indicators compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher, led by the nearly 0.5% gain in the Nifty Metal Index. The Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, Healthcare and Financial Services indices were also trading with a positive bias. In contrast, the Nifty IT, Media and Consumer Durable indices were trading lower. Mid and small cap stocks were broadly in line with benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.1% while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 0.3%. Mahindra & Mahindra was Nifty’s best winner, the stock rose almost 2% to Rs 792. Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Adani Ports, ONGC, Bharat Petrolem, Nestlé India and HDFC were among the losers. On the other hand, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindalco were among the losers. The overall scale of the market was negative as 1,634 stocks rose while 1,049 rose on BSE.

