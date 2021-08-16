What the collapse of Afghan governments could mean for the U.S. stock market





After 20 years in the shadows, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan, raising questions about stability in the Middle East and stoking potential turmoil in US financial markets, amid an eventful weekend .

However, the impact on the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.04% ,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.16%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

+ 0.04%

trading at or near record highs is unclear.

It’s a terrible situation for the Americans who are still there, JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told MarketWatch in comments emailed Sunday. As for the markets, we have to wait and see the longer term implications, he said. Futures, however, were on the downside, along with those of the S&P 500 ESU21,

-0.27% ES00,

-0.27% ,

the Dow YMU21,

-0.35% YM00,

-0.35%

and the Nasdaq-100 NQU21,

-0.17% NQ00,

-0.17%

all showing modest declines, but barely indicating that the markets’ bull run amid COVID-19 was in danger. The benchmark yield of 10-year treasury bills TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.255%

was 1.27% on Sunday night in New York City, drawing safe-haven deals as public debt prices rose and yields moved in the opposite direction. Taliban fighters took Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, along with US diplomats and diplomats from other nations, fearing retaliation from the new regime. President Joe Biden rushed 5,000 soldiers in Kabul to secure the airport and help evacuate US diplomatic personnel, and the Pentagon authorized an additional 1,000 troops on Sunday. The troop moves come as the rapid advance of the Taliban stunned the Biden administration, following April’s announcement that the United States would withdraw completely from the country by August 31. The US presence in Afghanistan, spanning the terms of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Biden, began after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and is now considered the longest the United States. military conflict, surpassing WWI, WWII and Korean War combined. Bidens’ decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan came after Trump’s concessions to withdraw US forces as part of a conditional detente between the US leadership and the Taliban. Critics of the withdrawal, including Bidens the main military commanders, had argued that it would destabilize Afghanistan’s fragile leadership, leaving it vulnerable to insurgent groups. For the most part, stock investors have been mostly bullish amid the long-running dispute that has cost an estimated $ 2.261 billion, according to a study by Brown University Watson Institute of International Public Affairs, which also estimates that 241,000 people died as a direct result of the war. The Dow Jones has risen nearly 270%, the S&P 500 has gained over 300%, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed over 700% since the fall of 2001. It should be noted that the 10-year benchmark was returning between 4% and 5% at that time. Historically, military conflicts do not always have an impact on stocks, and the influence of wars, if any, on the psyche of investors is not always clear. The economic and market context and environments are often a more important factor. The United States was already in recession when the 9/11 attacks hit and the market first fell sharply after the attacks. Markets are currently trying to recover from the blow caused by COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant, with questions about the policy plans of the Federal Reserve and other central banks at the forefront of investors’ minds. Yet military assaults may cause some investors to turn to betting on defense contractors, which could increase if animosities erupt. Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC Share,

-0.21%

is up nearly 880% and shares of Lockeed Martin Corp. LMT,

-0.49%

are up 834% since 2001, while Boeing Co. BA,

-1.56%

is up 439%, and General Dynamics Corp. GD,

-0.40%

is up over 422%, all of which outperformed the overall market in that time frame. So far this year, Lockheeds stock has underperformed the broader market, up 0.9%, as has Boeing, which has gained 9.5% year-to-date. The iShares US Aerospace & Defense ITA is a popular way to play defense entrepreneurs.

-1.05%

exchange-traded fund, which was established in 2006 and is up 13.7% in 2021 to date. The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR,

-1.67% ,

which started in 2011, is up 7% since the start of the year. Overall, strategists had previously warned of the possibility of a correction as concerns over income spikes and economic growth rise and many analysts consider the Afghan escalation only adding to a wall of worry. TDAmeritrades Kinahan said we should see an increase in volatility, and possibly fixed income purchases, as this creates an element of uncertainty in the market. But don’t be surprised if the markets’ reaction to the possibility of military tensions is counterintuitive, as Ben Carlson, portfolio manager at Ritholtz Wealth Management LLC, wrote in the past in the markets.sometimes strange reaction to war, summing it up as follows. Markets don’t always react to geopolitical events as you might think.

