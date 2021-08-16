Devyani International Stock to debut on BSE and NSE today: time, quote, share price





Devyani International Limited is ready to enter the market on Monday. India’s largest Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee franchisee will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 16 at 10 a.m. Devyani International’s initial public offering (IPO) received an excellent response from investors when the subscription opened earlier this month. The public issue of Rs 1,838 crore has been booked 116.71 times. Investors bid on 1,313.79 crore of shares for a total issue size of over 11.25 crore, according to data available on the exchange. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Investors was recorded 95.25 times. The quota for non-institutional investors was recorded 213.06 times, and the portion reserved for retail investors recorded 39.52 times the subscription. Strong investor response and positive sentiment in the market indicated a decent quote for the stock on Monday. Devyani International stock is expected to trade at around Rs 145 to 147, which is over 63% premium over the high end of the issue price of Rs 86 to 90 per share. “Devyani International IPO will go public on August 16, 2021. Devyani International received a strong response from investors and oversubscribed approximately 116.7 times. We expect a strong rise in listing following a lower EV / sales valuation ( FY21) which is 9.9x compared to its peers (Jubilant Foodworks-15.4x, Burger King India -14.8x, Westlife Development 10x). In addition, Devyani International has a better operating margin compared to Westlife Development & Burger king, ”said Amarjeet Maurya – AVP – mid caps, Angel Broking Ltd. Prior to listing, Devyani International stock was trading at Rs 55-57 on the unofficial market. Devyani International’s gray market premium commanded a price of Rs 145 to 147, or about 60% more than the issue price. The high gray market premium of Devyani International stock referred to a healthy stock quote on the BSE and NSE on Monday. The operator of quick service restaurants (QSR) aims to raise Rs 1,838 crore. It included a new issue of shares valued at Rs 440 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) valued at Rs 1,398 crore by the promoter and the existing shareholder. “Devyani International is one of the first and largest operators of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India. The company is the largest franchisee of Yum brands in India and operates KFC & Pizza Hut brands under his banner. The segment recorded a strong revenue CAGR of around 18% in fiscal year 19-21 at Rs 644 crore, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. The segment’s gross margin also increased at a CAGR of 19% and recorded one of its best gross profit margins (68%) in fiscal 21, ”ICICI Direct Research said in a report. “In addition, DIL is also a franchisee of Costa Coffee in India. The main brands (KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee) contribute 94% to its turnover while the rest comes from international operations and other activities (own brand such as Vaango & Food Street). The number of core brand stores has grown at a CAGR of 14% over the past two years to reach 605 stores by March 2021. The company is looking to expand its core brands into existing and new cities as the industry of fast food is expected to grow at 12% CAGR. over the next five years (above the historic CAGR of 5.5%), supported by increasing urbanization and per capita income, ”he added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

