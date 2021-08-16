Japan’s economy rebounded ahead of the Olympics





Japan’s economy rebounded more than expected ahead of the Olympics after collapsing in the first three months of this year, data shows, a sign that consumption and capital spending were recovering from the initial blow of the pandemic of coronavirus. But many analysts expect growth to remain subdued in the current quarter as the state of emergency reimposed to tackle a spike in infections weighs on household spending. The world’s third-largest economy registered 1.3% annualized growth in April-June after a revised 3.7% drop in the first quarter, according to preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data, beating the median market forecast for a gain of 0.7%. Still, the rebound was much weaker than that of other advanced economies, including the United States, which marked an annualized 6.5% expansion in the second quarter, underscoring the fallout from Tokyo’s fight to contain the pandemic. . “There is not much to be optimistic about the outlook with a spike in infections increasing the chances of tighter activity restrictions,” said Yoshihiki Shinke, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute . “The Japanese economy stagnated in the first half of this year and there is a risk of a contraction in July-September. Any clear rebound in growth will have to wait until the end of the year,” he said. An unexpected rebound in consumption from April to June also highlighted the dilemma the government faces, as citizens become less responsive to repeated and voluntary quits and quits to stay at home. “I have very mixed feelings about this GDP result. It shows that household consumption appetite is very strong despite the state of emergency of the restrictions,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters. after publication of the data. “Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus. It is very bad for the economy that this situation goes on for too long.” Consumption rose 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter, baffling market expectations for a 0.1% drop and rebounding from a 1.0% drop in January-March, data shows . Capital spending also rose 1.7% after falling 1.3% in the previous quarter. As a result, domestic demand contributed 0.6% of a percentage point to GDP growth. Exports rose 2.9% in April-June from the previous quarter, a sign that the global recovery continues to support the world’s third-largest economy. “Private consumption unexpectedly increased and investment spending turned out to be firm. That said, the data left the impression that the rebound in the economy after the crisis in the first quarter was weak,” Takeshi said. Minami, chief economist of the Norinchukin Research Institute. Japan’s economy has emerged from the initial blow of last year’s pandemic thanks to robust exports, although slow vaccinations and repeated state of emergency restrictions have hurt consumption. A spike in Delta variant cases in Asia has caused supply chain disruptions for some Japanese manufacturers, which could weigh on factory output and exacerbate the gloom of an already fragile recovery.

