4 stocks to buy or sell today August 16





Monday Daily Trading Guide: After moving to the brink of an upward breakout of smaller high and low ranges at 16,360 levels on Thursday, Nifty witnessed a strong upward breakout of the range on Friday and closed the day higher. from 164 points to 16,529 levels. BSE Sensex closed above 55,000 for the first time in its history. One day of normal volume; The capital goods, telecommunications and IT sectors grew the most, while real estate and healthcare declined. The larger indices underperformed the larger ones, with the mid-cap S&P BSE and the small-cap S&P BSE almost unchanged. Nifty won for the second week in a row, gaining 1.79% on the week. Commercial view on Nifty Speaking on the Monday Daily Trading Guide; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said: “Nifty’s short-term trend continues to be positive and the current bullish breakout of the narrow range could signal a near-term rise. Having reached our initial target of rising 16,500 levels on Friday, the Nifty should now be heading towards the next bullish target of around 16,800 to 17,000 levels in a few weeks. Immediate support is placed at 16,380 levels. “ Day trading stocks to buy today Emphasizing day trading strategies, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singer, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities recommended buying 4 stocks today. Daily actions of Sumeet Bagadia 1]Dabour: Buy from CMP, target 610 to 620, stop loss 575 2 children: Dynamic purchasing at CMP, objective 1740 to 1750, stop loss 1675 Mudit Goel stock to buy today 3]Tech Mahindra: Buy from CMP, target 1410, stop loss 1365 Rohit Singer’s Action of the Day 4]MindTree: Dynamic purchasing at CMP, objective 3100, stop loss 2800. Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-guide-for-monday-4-stocks-to-buy-or-sell-today-16th-august-11629075859471.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

