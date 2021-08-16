Boss Energy Shares Join US-Based Alternative Trading System OTCQB





Aspiring uranium producer Boss Energy (ASX: BOE) has confirmed that its shares have been upgraded from trading on the OTC Pink Free Market of the Americas to the venture capital market OTCQB under the ticker symbol BQSSF . This move was made due to growing international demand for Boss shares and the fact that more than 20% of its share capital is held by US investors. It was led by global market operator MCAP Securities and investment bank Viriathus Capital and will see Boss retain its primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. The over-the-counter market is managed by a network of brokers as opposed to a centralized exchange and may involve stocks, debt securities and derivatives. It is the largest alternative trading system in the United States, listing over 11,000 stocks of companies listed on traditional stock exchanges and stocks that are not listed. Strategic advantages Boss said the upgrade to OTCQB had strategic benefits for the company that could benefit the restart of its wholly-owned Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia. [It offers us] the opportunity to enhance visibility, increase liquidity, and diversify our US shareholder base in an established public market without the rigid procedures common to stock market listings, the company said. To be eligible for admission to the OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best corporate governance practices, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Boss membership is not dilutive as no additional capital is required and no new shares will be issued in conjunction with the move. Project activities Earlier this month, Boss confirmed that he would expand the preliminary project implementation activities for the honeymoon development. The company is advancing planned activities in optimizing the production schedule, selecting equipment and negotiating contracts and purchasing, and has favored suppliers who complete the design of equipment for long lead items as a flow priority work before a final investment decision. Boss has also strengthened its leadership team with a series of recent appointments to focus more on critical path elements, including engineering and procurement, as well as wellfield planning and development.

