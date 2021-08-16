Olam Food Ingredients announces its intention to go public on the London Stock Exchange

Olam International Limited has announced that its operating group, OFI, which contains its cocoa division, intends to apply for a primary listing on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange as well as a simultaneous listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange from here. the first half of 2022, increasing approximately S $ 2.8 billion.

The Singapore-based agribusiness also released a strong set of financial results for the first six months of 2021, delivering a strong performance with operating profit after tax and minority interest (PATMI) growing 26.7% to 421 , S $ 5 million ($ 310.7 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to S $ 332.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the PATMI group grew 116% year-over-year to S $ 436.6 million.

The listing is part of a restructuring plan announced in January 2020 that saw Olam split its business into two separate operating groups focused on food ingredients and the global agribusiness.

Olam Co-Founder and Group CEO Sunny Verghese said: We continue to execute our reorganization with the simultaneous listings planned by OFIs in London and Singapore, representing the best combination of listing locations.

We are excited about the prospects of OFI listing as an attractive game for the growing demand for natural plant-based ingredients and value-added solutions, which are sourced from sustainable and traceable sources. Separately, we are evaluating various strategies to maximize the long-term growth potential of OGAs and enhance value within the Group as it continues its carve-out, potential IPO and spin-off plan. ‘by the first half of 2023.