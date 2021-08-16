Parent Co. goes into business in the United States





Parent Co., a growing cannabis company backed by billionaire and Los Angeles business mogul Shawn Jay-Z Carter, has announced plans to list on a U.S. stock exchange.



Parent Co. filed a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, generally considered a first step in registering a class of securities for potential trading on a US stock exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, or the Nasdaq Stock Market.



Going to market on a US stock exchange is a milestone for the cannabis industry, and Parent Co. is considered one of the first to do so.



With the support of cannabis legalization at the federal level on the rise across the country, we are exceptionally well positioned with strong and highly visible consumer brands and an innovative product offering to build on the success we have achieved in California and leading the national cannabis opportunity, Michael Auerbach, said the president of San Jose-based Parent Co.



The cannabis company is listed on the NEO Exchange, a Canadian exchange based in Toronto.



The Form 10 filing disclosed the 2021 compensation for CEO Steve Allan, CFO Mike Batesole and COO Dennis OMalley. Allan, Batesole and OMalley are to receive base salaries of $ 375,000, $ 300,000 and $ 350,000, respectively, according to the filing.



Parent Co. also recently announced its intention to terminate its $ 50 million stake in Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. Glass House Group is the state’s largest cannabis producer.



In July, Parent Co. agreed to buy Calma West Hollywood for $ 11.5 million. The purchase is expected to be finalized in the third quarter. The Calma acquisition brings Parent Co.’s California business footprint to five locations, including two in San Jose and two in Los Angeles County, one in Bellflower and the other in West Hollywood once the deal is struck. .



Parent Co. met in January when TPCO Holding Corp., formerly Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., completed its acquisition of CMG Partners Inc., or Caliva, and Left Coast Ventures Inc. The deal created what Parent calls one of the best capitalized cannabis. companies in the United States. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.

