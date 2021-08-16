Business
Skeptical stock analyst wins big by researching fraud
Federal authorities last month accused the founder of electric vehicle maker Nikola, which went public in the summer of 2020, of defrauding investors. They were led there in part by the work of a little-known Wall Streeter named Nathan Anderson.
Stock researcher and investor, Mr. Anderson and his fledgling company, Hindenburg Research, have a moment. In early August, the Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed sports betting company DraftKings after Hindenburg said in a June report that it potentially allowed black market betting. And Lordstown Motors’ shares have fallen nearly 70% since Hindenburg said in March that the electric truck maker was building commercial interest in its vehicle. Federal authorities are investigating Lordstown’s claims.
Mr. Anderson’s five-person business, named after the German airship that exploded in 1937, is a beginner in the world of finance. Founded in 2017, Hindenburg specializes in publishing detailed reports on publicly traded companies, digging holes in their stories and alerting investors to potential wrongdoing. The rise of specialist acquisition companies has provided Hindenburg with fertile ground.
It is not an act of public service. Hindenburg, who has the backing of several investors, is also making financial bets that the shares of the companies Mr. Anderson targeted will drop after the company publishes its research. When stocks fall, Hindenburg earns his money in what is called a short trade.
He’s become a real giant slayer, said Frank Partnoy, a former derivatives trader who is now a professor of securities law at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. He seems fearless, even when tackling some of the biggest corporate targets.
Mr. Anderson has become the new face of a small club of investors called activist short sellers, a style of investing popularized by Carson Block of Muddy Waters and Andrew Left of Citron Research. These investors are often vilified by companies for their pugilistic tactics. Ordinary investors hate them because their investments can suffer. Short sellers see themselves as financial detectives, detecting corporate wrongdoing or inflated stock prices. Some, like Mr. Anderson, publish critical reports on companies and then make their views known widely on social and news media to drive down stock prices.
At the same time, they create a short position in the stock, borrowing shares of a target company from a brokerage firm and then selling them, expecting the stock price to fall due to their negative research. If the stock falls, the short seller buys back the now cheaper stocks, sends them back to the broker and pockets the difference. But the strategy can be risky as the stock could rise instead.
The transition to electric cars
On July 29, when federal officials announced that they had accused Nikola’s Trevor Milton of securities fraud, the company’s shares plunged 15%. Mr. Anderson couldn’t resist taking a victory lap online. The actions of governments are a testament to the role of short sellers and critical researchers in promoting a well-functioning stock market, he wrote on Twitter.
In a recent interview, Mr Anderson said he felt justified. But more than that, I’m happy to start making a dent in the real world, he added. If the only impact were the fluctuation in stock prices, the job would be much less satisfying.
Mr. Anderson, 37, is the son of a college professor and nurse who grew up in a small town in rural Connecticut and received a commerce degree from the University of Connecticut. During his university studies, he lived for a time in Israel, working as a paramedic while taking courses at the Hebrew University.
After college, Mr. Anderson took on a business and technical advisory role to institutional clients of FactSet, a financial analysis firm. He then held a position of auditing and verifying potential transactions for wealthy family investment firms.
But his passion, he said, was finding scams. He has spent hours of his time investigating potential hedge fund Ponzi schemes, sometimes teaming up with fraud investigator Harry Markopolos, who infamously tried to alert the SEC in 2000 of the company’s wrongdoing. Bernard Madoffs. When a small brokerage firm Mr. Anderson had created to provide due diligence services to hedge funds faltered, he sold his brokerage license and started Hindenburg.
I didn’t plan it that way, Anderson said. I didn’t expect there would be a career I could make researching Ponzi schemes. It was a side hobby that sometimes annoyed my employers.
Working from a WeWork office in Midtown Manhattan, Mr. Anderson focused on short selling stocks of lesser-known companies. He desperately needed a victory. Debts were piling up and he risked being evicted from the Manhattan apartment he shared with his now engaged girlfriend. His stroke of luck came in December 2018, when he wrote a report with a hedge fund on the medical cannabis company Aphria. Hindenburg said company insiders were using shell companies to divert shareholder funds into their own pockets.
Immediately after the report was released, Aphria’s shares fell 30%. The profits from the short bet kept Mr. Anderson in his apartment. If the bet had failed, said Mr Anderson, who has a young daughter, perhaps he should have found a real job with a reliable income.
Today, Hindenburg employs a mix of former journalists, notably from Bloomberg and CNN, and analysts, all of whom worked remotely during the pandemic. The company can take six months or more to produce a finished research report, which involves going through public records, talking to company employees, and researching internal company documents. About 10 deep-pocketed investors fund some of the company’s operations, and some of them make their own short bets alongside Hindenburg. Mr. Anderson declined to disclose the names of his investors.
It has become a successful business, he said of his business. But it was very difficult at first to think that anything would result.
The boom in PSPC deals that these companies have raised nearly $ 200 billion since the start of 2020 has provided Hindenburg with rich investigative evidence. Sometimes referred to as a blank check company, an SPAC raises funds from investors through a public offering and has two years to find a running business with which to merge. Many companies that go public this way face much less scrutiny than they would in an initial public offering.
Last summer, two whistleblowers provided Hindenburg with advice on Nikola, the electric truck maker that went public in June 2020 through a $ 700 million merger with a special purpose acquisition company called VectorIQ.
The whistleblowers, former business associates of Mr Milton, executive chairman of Nikolas, claimed he was making exaggerated statements about the company. A few months later, Hindenburg published his report, calling Nikola a complex fraud based on dozens of lies. According to the report, Nikola released a promotional video to suggest he had a working prototype for his truck without revealing that the truck was moving only because it was rolling down a hill at a standstill. Mr Milton resigned a few weeks later and authorities began to investigate.
Lawyers for Mr Miltons have denied the charges and the company said it cooperated with authorities. DraftKings, in disclosing the SEC subpoena, said it would cooperate with the investigation.
Nates is killing him now, Mr Block of Muddy Waters said. He added that Hindenburg found issues with Nikola that his own company had sought out and missed.
You have to really admire his persistence to keep your head down, keep pushing, keep learning, keep improving, and he really, I think, hit about a year ago, Mr Block said. And he did it with Nikola.
Mr Anderson did not want to reveal how much money Hindenburg made from the short bet on Nikola, but said it was the biggest win to date for his company and remains his most large short position.
Nikola’s report led Hindenburg to another fledgling electric vehicle company: Lordstown Motors. Lordstown also planned to go public through a SPAC and had previously caught the attention of former President Donald J. Trump as well as General Motors, which sold the company its Lordstown assembly plant in Ohio.
Mr Anderson and his team said Lordstown was making overly optimistic statements, including statements from its founder and chief executive Steve Burns that the company had received 100,000 expressions of interest from commercial buyers for its electric pickup truck. which had not yet been delivered for assembly. line.
In a March report, Hindenburg pointed to the speculative nature of many Lordstown’s production claims. In June, Mr. Burns left Lordstown with other members of his management team. Around the same time, the company said it was in desperate need of the money to survive and produce its first vehicle.
There are so many outrageous businesses, Anderson said. Some of these companies we looked at don’t have any sales.
