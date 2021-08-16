Skeptical stock analyst wins big by researching fraud

Today, Hindenburg employs a mix of former journalists, notably from Bloomberg and CNN, and analysts, all of whom worked remotely during the pandemic. The company can take six months or more to produce a finished research report, which involves going through public records, talking to company employees, and researching internal company documents. About 10 deep-pocketed investors fund some of the company’s operations, and some of them make their own short bets alongside Hindenburg. Mr. Anderson declined to disclose the names of his investors.

It has become a successful business, he said of his business. But it was very difficult at first to think that anything would result.

The boom in PSPC deals that these companies have raised nearly $ 200 billion since the start of 2020 has provided Hindenburg with rich investigative evidence. Sometimes referred to as a blank check company, an SPAC raises funds from investors through a public offering and has two years to find a running business with which to merge. Many companies that go public this way face much less scrutiny than they would in an initial public offering.

Last summer, two whistleblowers provided Hindenburg with advice on Nikola, the electric truck maker that went public in June 2020 through a $ 700 million merger with a special purpose acquisition company called VectorIQ.

The whistleblowers, former business associates of Mr Milton, executive chairman of Nikolas, claimed he was making exaggerated statements about the company. A few months later, Hindenburg published his report, calling Nikola a complex fraud based on dozens of lies. According to the report, Nikola released a promotional video to suggest he had a working prototype for his truck without revealing that the truck was moving only because it was rolling down a hill at a standstill. Mr Milton resigned a few weeks later and authorities began to investigate.

Lawyers for Mr Miltons have denied the charges and the company said it cooperated with authorities. DraftKings, in disclosing the SEC subpoena, said it would cooperate with the investigation.

Nates is killing him now, Mr Block of Muddy Waters said. He added that Hindenburg found issues with Nikola that his own company had sought out and missed.