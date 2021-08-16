Japanese stocks drop amid economic concerns and stronger yen





TOKYO, Aug.16 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks fell on Monday as fears of sluggish economic growth due to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 weighed on investor sentiment, as heavyweights in the Toyota Motor and Sony Group market fell due to a stronger yen. The Nikkei stock average closed down 1.62% at 27,523.19, marking its biggest drop since July 30. The wider Topix slipped 1.61% to 1,924.98 in its biggest drop since June 21. “Japan is still lagging behind the United States and Europe in taking action against COVID-19, including vaccinations. This could cause the economy to slow down,” Norihiro Fujito said , Chief Investment Strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. “And the worse-than-expected result of the University of Michigan consumer survey indicated an impact of the Delta variant in the United States and that weakened the dollar.” The survey released last week showed that consumer sentiment slipped to the lowest level since 2011 amid accelerating COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant. Tokyo is already in a state of emergency, the fourth so far in the pandemic, although some experts have said it should be expanded to cover the entire country as the number of new infections remains at an all time high. Meanwhile, data showed the Japanese economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter, but many analysts expect growth to remain subdued in the current quarter as the state of emergency was re-imposed to curb a spike in infections. Export-focused Toyota Motor fell 1.53%, while Honda Motor slipped 1.57%. The Sony group lost 2.24%. Fujifilm Holdings jumped 6.78% after the medical device maker raised its annual operating profit outlook to 20.9%. Citizen Watch jumped 9.82% after the watchmaker returned to profit in the quarter ended in June. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.04 billion, compared to an average of 1.02 billion over the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

