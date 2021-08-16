Windlas Biotech Makes Disappointing Market Debut: Everything You Need To Know

Windlas Biotech made a weak debut on the stock market after its IPO received a favorable reception. (Photo: Reuters)

Leading pharmaceutical development services firm, Windlas Biotech, made a tentative start to the stock market after its initial public offering (IPO).

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock was listed at Rs 439, down almost 5% from the issue price of Rs 460. It fell to over 8% at 11:30 a.m. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share was listed at Rs 437, a discount of 5%. The stock fell further after listing and was trading at Rs 422.90, down more than 8% from the issue price.

The company’s shares were in high demand during the 3-day IPO from August 4-6. Windlas Biotechs’ IPO has been subscribed more than 22 times.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed more than 24 times while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed more than 15 times. At the same time, individual investors subscribed 24.27 times the portion reserved for them.

The IPO of the companies Rs 401.5 crore included a new issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer to sell valued at Rs 236.5 crore. The IPO price range was Rs 448 to Rs 460.

Explained: why so many companies go public in 2021

The company said it would use the proceeds of the public offering to purchase the equipment needed to expand the capacity of its Dehradun Plant IV plant, in addition to financing working capital requirements, debt repayment and the general objectives of the company.

It can be noted that Windlas Biotech is one of the major players in the domestic CDMO pharmaceutical formulations industry or contract development and manufacturing organizations in India, both in terms of revenue and market share. .

Windlas Botech provides a wide range of CDMO services including licensing, product discovery, product development, commercial manufacture of generic products, including complex generics.

The company also sells its own branded products in addition to CDMO operations. The company has a strong focus on the chronic therapeutic category.