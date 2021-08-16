Marks & Spencer announces six guest brands





// Marks & Spencer announces six guest clothing and footwear brands // Retailer hopes to target customers by hosting a selection of brands Marks & Spencer is set to announce six guest apparel and footwear brands as part of CEO Steve Rowe’s campaign to transform the business after the pandemic. A selection of items will be available online from labels such as Cornish-based Celtic & Co, sustainable fashion company Albaray, Fat Face and Jones Bootmaker. The retailer hopes to curate a selection of relevant brands for its customers, including Hobbs and Phase Eight, both popular for formal items and formal wear. READ MORE: Marks & Spencer will also offer Sloggi and Triumph lingerie alongside its own underwear lines. The initiative to serve as a platform for other labels, called Brands at M&S, was launched in the spring. In addition to clothing, the company is expanding its beauty offering to brands such as Boucleme and has also made deals with children’s stationery brand Smiggle and Clarks shoes. Currently, Brands at M&S ​​is primarily online with an in-store trial in Stratford, east London, but is being rolled out on a trial basis to Argyle Street in Glasgow, Bluewater, Cheshire Oaks, Manchester and the Metro Center. by Gateshead. Click here to subscribe to the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter

