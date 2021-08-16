Japanese economy returns to growth, but viral threat looms





TOKYO Japan returned to economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, but prospects for a more robust recovery looked grim as the country grappled with its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic. The country’s economy, the third after the United States and China, grew at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent during the period April to June, recording a quarterly increase of 0.3 percent . The expansion follows a quarter-over-quarter decline of 0.9% in the previous three-month period. Even as other major economies have come back to life, Japan has been stuck in a cycle of growth and contraction as the country battles a persistent spread of infections that has kept its stores, bars and restaurants under restricted hours. Currently, the number of cases in Japan is at record highs. The country reported nearly 18,000 new infections on Sunday, including nearly 4,300 in Tokyo, which entered its fourth state of emergency in July. The statement has since been extended to cover the country’s other major economic centers.

Just over 36% of the population is fully vaccinated, well below levels in most other developed countries, and analysts say the economy will not recover until a large majority of the country has received his vaccines. Japan has just emerged from a state of emergency from the end of April to May that significantly hurt consumption, said Tomohiro Ota, senior economist at Goldman Sachs in Japan. But consumption picked up in June, which improved GDP, he said, adding that the result was better than analysts expected. The country’s slow start to vaccinations has kept it from regaining economic momentum, even as other countries like the United States and China have seen their growth skyrocket as people come out of isolation and return to health care. workplaces and shopping centers. US GDP grew 1.6% in the second quarter, an annualized increase of 6.5%. Recovers in countries like the United States and China helped Japanese exports rebound from their lows in the early stages of the pandemic, but Japanese consumption levels remained low. During the first three months of the year, activity plummeted due to the state of emergency and the spread of infections, and the recovery in the second quarter was slow, meaning it was in decrease. Growth is stagnating, said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Japan saw a boom in economic activity in the second half of 2020, with two consecutive quarters of growth, as consumers returned to empty restaurants, bars and theaters and began to crisscross the country on trips guaranteed by a government stimulus plan. Daily business briefing Updated Aug. 16, 2021, 9:56 am ET But winter has brought an increase in coronavirus cases, and since then the country has continued to oscillate between open and close. The measures are largely voluntary, and each iteration has been less effective in keeping people home. But even so, they powerfully suppressed economic activity in Japan, which even before the pandemic struggled to produce more than modest levels of growth. Now, recovery will depend on the ability of the government’s immunization program and other efforts to control the spread of viruses. The country gives more than a million hits a day. If he manages to keep that pace, he will surpass vaccination levels in the United States and Britain by early fall. But the appearance of the more contagious Delta variant in Japan raises the possibility that the country may no longer be able to keep the virus at manageable levels. The number of cases has increased since July, with no end in sight, as control measures appear to have lost their effectiveness. With people tired of limiting their daily activities and less willing to stay at home, Japan may need to make a qualitative shift in its anti-virus tactics, such as imposing tighter restrictions on business activities, Mr. Ota, the Goldman Sachs economist. The current state of emergency cannot really contain people and mobility, he said, adding that one type of possible risk is that the government decides to toughen regulations again, with an equally big impact. on consumption. However, if the vaccination program progresses rapidly, Japan will return to normal economic activity, said Keiji Kanda, senior economist at the Daiwa Research Institute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/15/business/japan-economy-gdp-second-quarter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos