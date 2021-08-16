Country Life Owner Acquires Dennis Publishing in $ 300 Million Deal | Future publications





Future, owner of titles such as Country Life and Metal Hammer, acquired the publisher of magazines such as The Week and Minecraft World in a $ 300 million deal. The deal is the latest in a wave of purchases by Britain’s largest magazine publisher, which spent nearly € 600 million to buy comparison site GoCompare in November, and will bring in a significant profit for owners of private equity of Dennis Publishings Exponent. Future purchases a portfolio of 12 titles, including adult and junior versions of the US and UK news headline The Week, MoneyWeek, Coach, Computer Active, PC Pro and IT Pro. Exponent, which acquired the publishing company founded by the late Felix Dennis in 2018 for $ 166 million, retains Viz, Fortean Times, Cyclist and Expert Reviews. Dennis automotive magazines, which include Auto Express and Octane, have already been merged into a separate company called Autovia, which is chaired by former MoneySuperMarket chief executive Peter Plumb. I am delighted to announce the acquisition of a high quality portfolio of trusted Dennis brands that will accelerate our strategy, said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. Future, whose market value has risen from around $ 30 million to $ 4.7 billion over the past seven years, was one of the biggest gains in the FTSE 250 on Monday as investors hailed the latest wave of consolidation in the publishing industry. In the three years the company has been owned by Exponent, Dennis has seen incredible growth, driving double-digit increases in subscription revenue, a significantly increased US footprint and significant increases in results, said James Tye. , general manager of Denis. Dennis reported revenue growth of 12% to 105 million last year, as adjusted profits rose 14% to 20 million, according to the financial record announcing the deal. Future said he plans to achieve $ 5 million in annualized cost savings at the Dennis business by 2023. This year, Exponent hired LionTree Advisors to find a buyer for Dennis, which sparked interest from publishers including News UK, which evaluated an offering focused on The Week brands. Daily Mail and General Trust, the publisher of the Mail, Metro and I considered an offer for Dennis when it went on sale three years ago when Exponent became the buyer. In March, DMGT paid $ 70 million for New Scientist magazine and spent $ 49.6 million to buy Journal i two years ago. Future has seen a buying frenzy in recent years as the company seeks to expand into the struggling magazine market while moving towards a predominantly digital model. The company solidified its position as Britain’s largest publisher of magazines last year after securing a 140 million deal to buy TI Media, formerly Time Inc UK, which publishes 40 titles including Horse & Hound, Woman & Home and Wallpaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/aug/16/country-life-owner-buys-dennis-publishing-in-300m-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos