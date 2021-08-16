Jeff Bezos Blue Origin sues NASA, stepping up fight for moon lander contract





Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin took its fight against NASA’s Moon program to federal court on Monday, doubling down on accusations the agency misjudged its lunar lander proposal. The complaint escalates a months-long crusade by the company to gain some of the funds from the lunar lander that was only given to rival Elon Musks SpaceX and comes weeks after Blue Origins’ first protest against the Moon program was crushed by a federal oversight agency. Now in court, the Blue Origins challenge could add another break to SpaceX’s contract and yet another long delay in NASA’s race to land astronauts on the moon by 2024. Blue Origins’ complaint, filed with the United States Federal Claims Court, was surrounded by a protective order. The company widely disputes NASA’s decision to choose SpaceX for the price of the lunar lander, and more specifically … Blue Origin was one of three companies vying for a contract to land NASA’s first astronauts on the moon since 1972. In April, NASA shelved its system’s $ 5.9 billion proposal. landing pad and opted for SpaceX’s $ 2.9 billion proposal for the spacecraft instead. choose only one company for the project after saying they could choose two. The limited funding from Congress allowed only one contract, NASA argued. Blue Origin lodged a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) less than two weeks after the announcement of the SpaceX award, arguing that NASA should have canceled or changed the terms of the program when it learned it would not have had enough money to fund two separate contracts. He also alleged that NASA unfairly negotiated the terms of SpaceX’s proposal before awarding the award, without giving the same opportunities to Blue Origin and Dynetics. The GAO rejected these arguments in late July and ruled NASA’s decision fair and legal. The protest prevented SpaceX from starting its contract for 95 days while GAO adjudicated the case. Now in federal claims court, Blue Origins’ latest challenge could trigger another delay. The company alerted the court last week to its impending lawsuit and signaled to the judge that it would seek an order to suspend SpaceX’s contract while the case is heard, according to a person familiar with the opinion who does not is not allowed to speak publicly about the dispute. If the judge grants Blue Origins’ request, SpaceX’s contract break could potentially last even longer, putting a major dent in the timeline of NASA’s Artemis program. After losing its protest against the GAO, Blue Origin expressed its frustration out in the open through sarcastic statements and white papers dangling the prospect of another legal fight in court and attacking the SpaceXs Starship system as ineffective. . We remain firmly convinced that there were fundamental issues with the NASA decision, the company said in a statement after the GAO decision, but the GAO was unable to resolve them due to its jurisdiction. limited. In an infographic posted on its website, Blue Origin said that there is an unprecedented number of technologies, developments and operations that have never been done before to make Starship land on the moon. Blue Origin showcased its Blue Moon lunar lander with a national team of established aerospace contractors that included Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, signaling that these companies ‘technical expertise would fill Blue Origins’ limited spaceflight experience. SpaceXs Starship is a fully reusable rocket system the company built in South Texas. The spacecraft, as proposed to NASA, would require at least eight launches of an oil version of Starship that would supply fuel to a lunar lander version of Starship before making it to the lunar surface. Blue Origin made this complexity a weakness and a reason why NASA should have chosen a second company. Development…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/16/22623022/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-sue-nasa-lawsuit-hls-lunar-lander The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos