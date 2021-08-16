Russos in Watertown closes after more than 100 years





“It has been Tony’s privilege to serve our many wholesale and retail customers for seven decades. “ Russo’s Farm Stand has been around for 100 years. Owner Tony Russo runs the show, as his daughter, Karen, plays an important role in the operation. A customer is picking organic fruit. Photo by John Tlumacki / Globe Staff (regional) Russo’s, a beloved fresh produce and specialty grocery store in Watertown, is closing for good. On Sunday, the store announced on Facebook that owner Tony Russo was retiring after 70 years and that the business would close this fall. “It has been Tony’s privilege to serve our many wholesale and retail customers for the past seven decades,” the post read. “⁣Tony loved watching generations of families shopping together as they choose their first spring vegetables or the first local apples of the season and buy Christmas trees (with classical music playing back- plan, of course) .⁣ ” In 2019, Russo celebrated 100 years in business, although it has grown and changed over the decades. When Russo was 10 he was helping on his family’s farm in Watertown and selling produce at Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market, The Boston Globe reported. Russo took over the business in 2002, after watching it grow from a farm to a wholesale distributor to a local market to the well-known boutique he runs today. “Every day at Russo’s – surrounded by fresh produce – Tony remembers working alongside his grandparents on the farm and later working alongside his father and uncle in their warehouse in big, “the post read. “Their work ethic became his inspiration. Over the years Tony has worked in all areas of retail and wholesale including cutting vegetables, driving trucks, loading and unloading trailers, bulk order picking, sweeping the soil, purchasing products and overseeing the finer details of the retail store. “ Russo’s broke the news on Facebook around 5 p.m. Sunday, and five hours later there were over 2,000 reactions and nearly 900 comments lamenting the loss of the community while congratulating Russo on his well-deserved retirement. “Oh, it breaks my heart to read this,” wrote one commentator. “We’ve been shopping at Russo’s once or twice a week since moving here 15 years ago. It is truly unprecedented and you will be sorely missed. “It’s a huge loss for the surrounding community,” wrote another. “Thank you for everything you have done, the quality, the wonderful offers, the beautiful store and the amazing customer service. I will miss this store !!” As for the sequel, Russo hasn’t shared any news from the space, but fans and loyal customers still have time to say goodbye to each other. “We cannot overstate Tony’s dedication to the world of fruits, vegetables and flowers,” the post read. “We also can’t overstate his dedication to Russo’s wonderful employees, customers, producers and suppliers. And we can’t thank Tony enough for what he’s brought to the lives of so many people.⁣ ” To our devoted and loyal customers, After more than 70 years of service to the family business, Tony Russo is… posted by Russians on Sunday 15 August 2021 Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

