Japanese economy rebounds as Covid restrictions relax | Japan





Japan’s economy recovered strongly in the second quarter to join the recovery seen in G7 countries as the easing of foreclosure restrictions prompted consumers to rush to stores. Exceeding the expectations of City analysts, the world’s third-largest economy has also capitalized on the return of global trade to health with a sharp increase in exports. After declining 0.9% in the first quarter, economic output rose 0.3% in the second quarter, or 1.3% according to the annualized calculation that is more commonly cited by Tokyo. Analysts expected annualized growth to be just 0.7%. However, the state of emergency imposed in the final days of the Summer Olympics to tackle the Delta variant and a wider slowdown in China and the United States are expected to slow momentum in the third quarter. There’s not much to be optimistic about the outlook with a spike in infections increasing the chances of tighter activity restrictions, said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. The Japanese economy stagnated in the first half of this year and there is a risk of a contraction in July-September. Any sharp rebound in growth will have to wait until the end of the year. The second quarter rebound was also more modest than in the United States, where GDP growth jumped 6.5% annualized in the second quarter. The 19 eurozone members saw a 2% increase in GDP in the second quarter while the UK, which suffered one of the biggest pandemic-induced collapses in 2020, saw an increase of 4, 8% of its GDP. After a low infection rate at the start of the Covid epidemic, Tokyo has struggled to contain the pandemic and, more recently, has suffered a backlash from households against further restrictions. The latest state of emergency is the country’s third since March. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said: I have very mixed feelings about this GDP result. It shows that households’ appetite for consumption is very strong despite the state of emergency of the brakes. Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus. It is very bad for the economy that this situation drags on. A record-breaking gold medal for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics likely wouldn’t have boosted consumption, analysts said, after the games were held behind closed doors in the two weeks leading up to August 8. Takeshi Minami, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute, called second-quarter performance weak, after a low vaccination rate limited an even larger rebound in consumer spending. An increase in Delta variant cases in Asia has caused supply chain disruptions for some Japanese manufacturers, which could weigh on factory output and exacerbate the gloom of an already fragile recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/16/japan-economy-covid-restrictions-ease-economic-output The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos